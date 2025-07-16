I Thought My Retirement Party Meant Something Until I Overheard the Truth

Dear Brightside,

Last Friday marked the end of an era for me—I had my retirement party after 38 years at the same company. It was everything I hoped it would be. There were smiles, toasts, even a slide show of my early days complete with questionable hairstyles and outdated suits. My colleagues clapped, my boss gave a kind speech, and I felt like I was leaving behind something meaningful.

But then, as the evening wore on and people got more relaxed, I went to retrieve my coat from the breakroom and overheard two younger employees talking. They didn’t know I was nearby.

One of them laughed and said, “Can you believe he actually thinks he mattered that much? We’re already redistributing his tasks. It’s like he was never even here.”

The other replied, “Yeah, 38 years and he gets a cake and a spreadsheet full of transition notes. I’d go crazy if I thought that was my future.”