15 Unusual Retirement Hobbies That Can Make You Extra Money
Imagine this: You’re in your 50s, living your best life—retired, relaxed, and not sweating over bills. Sounds pretty great, right? You’ve got the freedom to dive into hobbies, explore new passions, and still have a financial safety net for life’s curveballs.
The good news? It’s totally possible. With a few smart moves, you can create passive income that keeps cash flowing in, without clocking in every day. So, grab a cup of tea, settle in, and let’s check out some simple ways to boost your income while still enjoying life on your terms.
What are the best hobbies for women over 50?
Women in their 50s are finding joy and even more income in creative hobbies. Painting, gardening, cooking, and writing are not only fun, but they can be an excellent means to reinvent yourself.
Here are some cool facts:
- 63% of retirees say hobbies boost their happiness.
- Hobbies can improve mental health by up to 60%, easing stress and isolation.
It’s simple. When you pick up a brush, a garden trowel, or even a pen, you’re opening the door to:
- New creative adventures
- Social connections
- Financial empowerment
Whenever you try a new craft, it’s like you’re revealing a hidden side of yourself. Whether you’re making handcrafted jewelry or writing about your culinary exploits online, every creative step you make matters. So why not go for it? Rekindle your passions and let your creativity shine, it’s never too late to try something new.
How can hobbies improve mental health after 50?
Playing board games is a full-on workout for your brain.
Board games aren’t just for kids. They’re a secret weapon for our minds. Almost 70% of amazing women over 50 still love rolling dice and matching words.
The best part? Board games can spark creativity. Some research in the Journal of Creative Behavior shows that playing games helps people think up fresh ideas. Imagine that, a simple game can fire up your brain!
Jenny Woo, PhD sums it up nicely, “The act of playing a board game can stimulate our brains and suspend skepticism, which allows us to be more open to exploring new ideas.”
So next time you’re stuck on a problem, try breaking out a board game. It might be just the fun boost your brain needs to think outside the box.
Pickleball is a great way to avoid depression.
Pickleball was born on Bainbridge Island in 1965, and it’s been zooming to the top as America’s fastest-growing sport over the past three years. It’s especially popular among women and the over-50 crowd.
Here’s why it’s so cool:
- Easy to Learn. A study in Frontiers in Psychology found that playing pickleball regularly makes people over 50 a lot happier. No steep learning curve means you can jump right in.
- Accessible. Dr. Marlin Chris Wolf says, “It features a smaller court size, slower ball speed and lighter paddles compared to sports like tennis, making it easier to pick up and play.”
- Triple Threat. It keeps you moving. It helps lift your spirits and reduce stress. It’s a fun way to meet new, interesting people.
So if you’re looking for a sport that’s both fun and good for your well-being, give pickleball a try. It might just be the secret ingredient to a happier, healthier you!
Taking a knitting break is a mini workout for your brain.
Grab your needles, ladies, crafting is having its moment! A survey of over 3,000 crafters reveals one secret: it’s the perfect way to unleash your inner artist.
But wait, there’s more! Research in Geriatric Nursing shows that getting creative isn’t just fun—it can actually boost your memory. Here’s what one study found:
- Who. Folks aged 64 to 72 with mild memory loss.
- What. Spent 60 to 90 minutes on crafts like painting, collaging, or knitting, twice a week.
- Result. In just six weeks, improvements in short- and long-term memory, decision-making, and focus.
Why does it work? Think of it like a workout for your brain. Gary Small, MD, professor and chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center (and author of The Memory Bible), explains that when you use a part of your brain repeatedly, it gets stronger, just like lifting weights. In other words, use it or lose it!
Caring for your houseplants keeps fatigue at bay!
Between 2020 and 2021, 18.3 million new “plant parents” started growing flowers, veggies, and herbs, and the trends still going strong. Up to 46% of women over 50 who garden say they plan to plant just as much, if not more.
If you’ve been nurturing your green thumb, here’s a tip:
- Bring the outdoors in. Add leafy friends like golden pothos and fiddle leaf figs to the rooms where you spend the most time. Why? Houseplants are secret energy boosters! A study in Indoor Air found that plants absorb carbon dioxide, the stuff we exhale that can make us feel sluggish, and help keep you feeling more alert.
Not exactly a plant whisperer? No worries, just take a stroll!
- Move a little, feel a lot better. Research in BMJ Open found that people who took a 3-minute walk every half hour while working at a desk reported less fatigue and more energy. Light movement releases pep-boosting chemicals (like norepinephrine) and improves circulation, no sweat required.
Top creative hobbies to spark your imagination
Freelance Writing
If you’ve got a way with words, freelance writing can be both a fulfilling and profitable hobby. From articles and blog posts to books and newsletters, skilled writers are in demand across countless industries.
Here’s how to get started:
- Find Gigs Online. Platforms like Upwork and Fiverr make it easy to connect with clients. Just create a profile, list services like Freelance Blog Writer or Professional Editor, and let clients come to you.
- Tap Into Local Opportunities. Don’t overlook nearby businesses, magazines, and community organizations. A quick email offering your writing services can open doors you didn’t expect.
- Build Your Portfolio. Start with small projects to showcase your skills. Over time, you’ll build credibility, and higher-paying gigs will follow.
How much can you make?
- Beginner freelance writers typically earn $500 to $1,000 per month working part-time.
- Intermediate writers with a few steady clients can make $2,000 to $4,000 per month.
- Experienced writers who specialize in high-demand niches like technology, finance, or healthcare can earn $5,000+ per month, sometimes even more with full-time work.
Rates depend on your experience, niche, and client base. Many writers charge between $0.10 to $1.00 per word or $30 to $100+ per hour for freelance projects.
Photography
Got a knack for snapping great photos? Why not turn that talent into a money-maker? Whether it’s capturing stunning landscapes, snapping wedding shots, or photographing local events, there are plenty of ways to cash in on your skills.
Here’s how to get started:
- Sell Your Photos Online. Platforms like Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, and Alamy let you upload and sell your photos worldwide. Each download earns you royalties.
- Offer Local Photography Services. Weddings, family portraits, and community events are always in demand. Spread the word through social media or local business directories.
- Freelance for Businesses. Small businesses often need professional photos for marketing. Reach out and offer your services for product shots, team photos, or social media content.
How much can you make?
- Stock photography can earn you $0.10 to $5 per photo download, or more for exclusive licenses.
- Freelance photographers typically charge $50 to $300 per hour, depending on experience and location.
- Wedding photographers can earn anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000+ per event, depending on the package and experience.
Best of all, photography is a creative outlet that keeps you active, social, and connected. So grab your camera, you might just click your way into a side hustle that’s both fun and profitable!
Cooking and Baking
Cooking isn’t just about whipping up tasty meals, it can also be a fun and profitable hobby in retirement! With years of experience and a passion for good food, retirees have plenty of ways to turn their culinary skills into cash.
Here’s how to get started:
- Start a Catering Business. Cook for small events, parties, and gatherings. Many caterers charge between $20 to $120+ per person, depending on the menu and event size.
- Teach Cooking Classes. Host in-person or online classes. You can charge anywhere from $25 to $100 per session, depending on your expertise and class size.
- Write a Cookbook. Self-publishing platforms like Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) make it easy to create and sell your cookbook worldwide.
- Launch a Food Blog or YouTube Channel. Share recipes, cooking tips, and tutorials. With platforms like YouTube and WordPress, you can earn money through ads, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing. Successful food bloggers can make anywhere from $100 to $3,000+ per month as their audience grows.
Sewing, Knitting
If you’re skilled with a needle and thread, sewing and knitting can be more than just relaxing pastimes, they can also bring in extra income.
- Sell Handmade Items. Platforms like Etsy allow you to market your creations. While earnings vary, many crafters earn between $500 to $3,000+ per month, depending on demand and time invested. According to a study analyzing over 170,000 Etsy shops, the average seller generates approximately $2,965 in revenue per month.
- Offer Alteration Services. Providing services like hemming or adjusting garments can bring in $20 to $100+ per job, depending on complexity and location.
- Teach Others. Share your skills by conducting sewing or knitting classes, either online through platforms like Skillshare or Udemy, or in person. Instructors can charge $30 to $100+ per class, based on expertise and class size.
- Sell Patterns. If you’re creative, design and sell your own sewing or knitting patterns. Many pattern designers make $5 to $20+ per pattern, depending on their audience and marketing efforts.
Active and outdoor hobbies for an adventurous spirit
Blogging and Vlogging
Love telling stories? Why not turn that passion into a blog or vlog and share your wisdom with the world! Whether it’s travel, cooking, gardening, or finance, there’s an audience waiting, and money to be made.
- Blogging. Earn through affiliate marketing, sponsored posts, and display ads. Successful bloggers can make anywhere from $100 to $3,000+ per month, depending on traffic and niche. YouTubers can cash in through ad revenue, merch sales, and Patreon support once they build an audience.
So grab your laptop or camera and start creating, you might just turn your passion into your next income stream!
Pet Sitting
Animal lover? Why not turn your passion into profit with pet sitting! It’s a fun way to earn extra cash while spending time with adorable furry friends.
How to Get Started:
- Use Apps. Platforms like Rover and Wag make it easy to connect with pet owners in need of sitters. Pet sitters typically earn $15 to $50 per visit. Top earners on apps like Rover can make $1,000 per month, depending on location and availability.
- Offer Local Services. Advertise in your community through social media, local bulletin boards, or word of mouth.
Gardening and Selling Produce
Got a green thumb? Why not turn your passion for gardening into extra income! Grow and sell fresh produce, herbs, or flowers right from your backyard.
- Farmers’ Markets. Set up a stand and sell seasonal veggies, fragrant herbs, or colorful flowers. Many vendors earn $500 to $2,500+ per month, depending on demand and location. For instance, a produce vendor might make around $300 per day after expenses.
- Sell to Local Restaurants. Chefs love fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Supply nearby restaurants with unique herbs like basil, rosemary, and mint, or specialty veggies like heirloom tomatoes and microgreens.
- Offer Plant Starts or Seeds. Selling young plants like tomatoes, peppers, or herbs can be a steady income stream during planting season.
Antique Dealing and Restoration
If you have a passion for history and a knack for finding hidden treasures, antique restoration and resale can be both a fulfilling and profitable hobby. Here’s how you can get started and what to expect:
- Sourcing Items. Explore flea markets, estate sales, thrift stores, and online auctions to find vintage and antique pieces with potential. The profit margin varies based on the item’s rarity, condition, and demand. Some resellers report earning between $20 to $100+ per item when focusing on high-demand vintage goods.
- Restoration. Invest time in learning restoration techniques to enhance the value of your finds. Proper cleaning, repair, and refinishing can significantly increase an item’s marketability.
- Selling Platforms. Utilize online marketplaces like eBay and Etsy to reach a broad audience. Each platform has its own fee structure and audience demographics, so consider which aligns best with your items. Dedicated sellers have reported significant earnings. For instance, one reseller made over $100,000 in net profit by selling used clothing on platforms like eBay and Poshmark.
DIY Crafts
Whether it’s knitting, crocheting, or crafting personalized home decor, DIY projects are a fun and fulfilling way to express yourself, and even earn extra income. Popular crafts like soap making, jewelry making, and candle making are especially profitable, thanks to growing demand for handmade, unique products.
- Soap Making. Handmade soaps with natural ingredients can sell for $5 to $15 each. Artisanal soap makers often earn $500 to $4,000+ per month through online shops like Etsy.
- Jewelry Making. Handmade jewelry, from bracelets to necklaces, can sell for $10 to $100+ per piece, depending on materials and design. Top Etsy jewelry sellers make $1,000 to $5,000+ per month.
- Candle Making. Custom-scented candles are in high demand. You can sell them for $10 to $30 each, with many candle businesses earning around $50,000 per year.
- Sell Online. Set up a shop on platforms like Etsy, Shopify, or Amazon Handmade.
- Local Markets. Sell at farmers’ markets, craft fairs, or boutique shops in your area.
- Social Media. Use platforms like Instagram or Facebook Marketplace to showcase and sell your creations directly to customers.
