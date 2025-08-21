My DIL Disrespected Me in Front of Everyone, and My Son’s Response Broke My Heart

Hi, Bright Side. My name is Corinne, and I can’t stop thinking about something that happened at my son’s wedding.

I raised Landon alone after his father left when he was five. I worked long hours, sometimes multiple jobs, sacrificed sleep and meals, but we always had each other. Every choice I made was for him.

Years later, Landon got engaged to Seraphine. I tried to be nice to her, to make her feel welcome in our little family, but she always seemed distant and cold. And although her attitude always bothered me a little, I tried not to take it personally, all for the sake of my son.



Three weeks before the wedding, I tried on the navy gown I had bought months earlier. I’d lost a lot of weight after a medical procedure and it hung off me like a sack. Tailoring it was too expensive, and with my budget already drained from wedding expenses, buying another dress wasn’t an option.

In my closet, I had one other formal dress: an antique ivory gown my late mother had worn to her 40th wedding anniversary. It wasn’t pure white, but close enough to make me nervous.

I called Landon immediately. I told him the whole story, sent him photos, and asked if it would be a problem. He said, “Mom, it’s fine. It’s not a bridal dress. Don’t stress about Seraphine, I’ll handle it.” When I offered to call her myself, he said, “No, I’ll tell her. Trust me.”