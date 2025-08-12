My Son’s Belly Ached After Every Family Dinner—Grandma’s Secret Was the Reason

But then, over the past several months, something changed. Every time Rowan ate at Lorna’s house, he started feeling unwell: bloated, nauseous, complaining of stomach pains. Sometimes he even threw up.

At first, I tried to brush it off. Kids get stomach aches sometimes, right? Maybe it was too much dessert or an upset stomach from playing outside. But the symptoms didn’t go away. They became a pattern. Every visit to Lorna’s was followed by Rowan feeling sick.

I hesitated bringing it up to Ezra. I didn’t want to create drama with his mom, especially since she’s been so kind to us all these years. But I couldn’t ignore my gut feeling either. So I quietly started keeping track of what Rowan ate there and how he felt afterward. The connection was impossible to deny.

Finally, I took Rowan to our pediatrician, Dr. Ramirez. He ordered blood tests, stool analysis, and asked a lot of questions. Weeks later, he called me with news that shocked me: Rowan was having an allergic reaction to some residue of the organic food.

Apparently, even though Lorna buys organic food, it’s still possible for produce to be contaminated by nearby conventional farms or by the natural chemicals that organic farming sometimes uses. And Rowan’s sensitive system was reacting badly to something in her kitchen, likely a trace on the fruits or vegetables.