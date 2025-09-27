My Ex Wanted Time Off From His Responsibilities, I Decided It Was Time He Faced Them

Dear Bright Side,

My ex suddenly called me, and he sounded desperate. He said, “Sarah, I need a break from child support for just three months. My stepdaughter is very sick, and I’m broke.” My heart ached. I thought, he’s struggling, and maybe this one time I should cut him some slack.

But two weeks later, I found out the truth. My ex wasn’t saving for medical bills, he was saving for a trip to Europe with his new wife and their daughter. I only learned this when our son accidentally spilled the beans. I felt my blood boil.