I Refuse to Let My Grandkids Move In, I Already Raised My Family Once

Dear Bright Side,

I always thought I did a good job at preparing my daughter for adulthood. But what she did recently has me questioning that. My daughter is 30, she has two kids and a well paying job. She’s the kind of child you don’t think you’ll need to worry about because she has it all sorted out.

But a few weeks ago, my daughter showed up at my door with her kids and a few bags of clothes. It was unexpected, but I liked the surprise. Thinking they had come for a visit, I asked if they wanted to spend the night. I had no idea how wrong I was.

My daughter started crying as she explained that her lease had ended, and she didn’t have another place lined up. She came over because she thought I’d help until she could sort the situation out. I was furious. I had never known my daughter to be so irresponsible.

So I started questioning her. It’s normal for a landlord to contact you at least a month before your lease expires to ask if you want to renew or not. How did she end up in this situation? My daughter said that it just slipped her mind, which made me even angrier.