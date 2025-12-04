Selfish. I think you are selfish. You could've helped temporarily. I'm a grandma, a widow, ya my kids are grown, ya I raised them, but I would help them. You could've said you'd help but it would be for only a certa6 amount of time
I Refuse to Let My Grandkids Move In, I Already Raised My Family Once
This is Margaret’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I always thought I did a good job at preparing my daughter for adulthood. But what she did recently has me questioning that. My daughter is 30, she has two kids and a well paying job. She’s the kind of child you don’t think you’ll need to worry about because she has it all sorted out.
But a few weeks ago, my daughter showed up at my door with her kids and a few bags of clothes. It was unexpected, but I liked the surprise. Thinking they had come for a visit, I asked if they wanted to spend the night. I had no idea how wrong I was.
My daughter started crying as she explained that her lease had ended, and she didn’t have another place lined up. She came over because she thought I’d help until she could sort the situation out. I was furious. I had never known my daughter to be so irresponsible.
So I started questioning her. It’s normal for a landlord to contact you at least a month before your lease expires to ask if you want to renew or not. How did she end up in this situation? My daughter said that it just slipped her mind, which made me even angrier.
It was like she just expected everyone to bend to her needs instead of being an adult and sorting out her own problems. So I refused to help her. It was time for her to take responsibility for her actions and learn to do things the right way.
A week later, she showed up again. This time she was alone and there were no tears. Turns out, she decided to give me an ultimatum. She said, “You can either take us in or I’ll have to put the children with their dad full-time, and you know how unreliable he is.”
I told her that I already raised three children of my own and that I would not be raising my grandchildren as well. If she was incapable of being a mother, then maybe she should send the kids to live with their dad. At least then they would have a stable living environment.
She left after that, and I haven’t seen her or the kids since. So Bright Side, what do you think? Was I too harsh on my daughter?
Regards,
Margaret K.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Margaret,
Thank you for reaching out to us and sharing your story.
If you want true clarity moving forward, stop framing this as a question of whether you were too harsh and start examining what your daughter’s ultimatum actually revealed.
She wasn’t asking you to raise her kids, she was panicking, cornered, and using fear to force a safety net she should have built herself. The real work now is not rescuing her but reopening communication in a way that separates accountability from abandonment.
Reach out once, calmly and without judgment, and make it clear that you won’t provide housing on demand, but you will help her build a sustainable plan: budgeting, childcare schedules, emergency contacts, and even coaching her on managing leases and paperwork.
This gives her exactly what she lacked at that moment: structure, not rescue; support, not surrender. It also puts the responsibility back where it belongs, on her, while reminding her that a single mistake doesn’t make her a failed adult or mother.
Your boundary wasn’t wrong, but the silence that followed is what can turn a teachable moment into a permanent fracture. The next step isn’t taking her in, it’s reopening the door to problem-solving together as two adults, not as parent and dependent.
Margaret finds herself in a difficult situation. But it’s not one that can’t be worked out with patience and commitment to her rules.
