My Landlord Refused to Fix My Home, So I Made Sure He Paid the Price
Karen sent us a letter about her nightmare landlord, and the bold, unexpected move she took to deal with his neglect. What she did left us shocked, impressed, and a little curious about what anyone would do in her shoes.
Here is Karen’s letter.
Hey Bright Side,
I rent in a tiny building where my landlord lives upstairs. The place is beat-up and honestly falling apart, but it’s all I can afford right now.
For months, I begged him to fix a kitchen sink that leaked so badly I had to set buckets under it and empty them several times a day. He kept promising, then shrugging, then promising again. Nothing changed. Meanwhile, I kept signing for his pricey packages.
After the hundredth wet floor and the thousandth “I’ll get to it,” I snapped, but I didn’t want to do anything that could hurt anyone. I wanted him to see the problem the way I did, and to feel the kind of irritation I’d been living with.
So one morning, I quietly removed the leaky sink and carried it out to the front entryway. I didn’t leave it to block the door or cause a hazard; I propped it up on the building’s little welcome bench and arranged a note on top.
The note read: “Tired of emptying buckets? Maybe this will help you notice. — Your tenant.” I left it neat and obvious so any visitor (and most importantly, him) would trip their eyes on it as soon as they came home. Then I went about my day and waited.
It worked. He came downstairs, saw the sink, saw the note, and went white. He called my name and came down to collect it himself, stammering excuses. I met him on the steps and said calmly, “I’ve been fixing what I can. I can’t keep living with buckets. You said you’d fix it; I figured you’d prefer to see it where everyone does.”
He muttered a half-apology and actually asked for the contact of a plumber that afternoon. I didn’t smash windows, I didn’t make threats, and no one got hurt. But for the first time, he really saw what I’ve been dealing with.
I know I was bold (maybe a little petty), but after months of being ignored, I needed him to stop treating my home like an afterthought. Was I wrong to do this? Or was it a harmless wake-up call he deserved?
— Karen
Hi Karen,
Thank you for sharing your story with us! You handled a frustrating situation with creativity and care, and it’s clear you were aiming for a harmless but effective wake-up call. For anyone dealing with a negligent landlord, it’s always smart to document everything; keep photos of leaks, dates of requests, and notes about any damage.
You did the right thing by avoiding harm or threats while making him notice the problem. Moving forward, consider sending polite written reminders, using tenant-rights resources, or involving a local housing authority if repairs continue to be ignored.