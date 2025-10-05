My Landlord Refused to Fix My Home, So I Made Sure He Paid the Price

Hey Bright Side,

I rent in a tiny building where my landlord lives upstairs. The place is beat-up and honestly falling apart, but it’s all I can afford right now.

For months, I begged him to fix a kitchen sink that leaked so badly I had to set buckets under it and empty them several times a day. He kept promising, then shrugging, then promising again. Nothing changed. Meanwhile, I kept signing for his pricey packages.