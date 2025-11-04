I said this on another post: YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT TIL IT'S GONE. Seems quite fitting for you and your "pretend friend"!
16 Women Revealed the One Betrayal That Made Them End a Friendship for Good
A bestie is like a sister. This person knows you inside out, keeps your deepest secrets, and is ready to rush to your aid even at 3 a.m. You laugh together until your stomachs ache and cry, thinking that this bond is forever. But sometimes, it happens that this seemingly perfect facade cracks.
- I had a friend. She and her father helped me a lot with work when I moved to their city. 5 years ago, she suddenly cut off all communication. A week ago, she called me as if nothing had happened. When I asked her about it, she replied, “I was upset that you didn’t come to my father’s funeral!” Apparently, I was supposed to know about it somehow, but I didn’t even suspect that her father had passed away. © IvgaLiss / ADME
- In college, my friend and I were inseparable. Once, I overheard at her dorm room door: “Yes, Mom, we’re writing our thesis together. After graduation, I’ll block her because I won’t be communicating with her.” I wanted to confront her immediately but took a smarter approach: after submitting the thesis, I simply congratulated her on graduating and added at the end, “Don’t forget to block me later since we won’t be communicating anyway.” Her face at that moment was priceless. She apologized countless times, texted, called, but the friendship couldn’t be restored. It was a difficult period for me, but I became better at understanding people. I also became closer with another friend, whom I didn’t even notice while I was occupied with this pretender.
- I had a friend. She started dating a guy. He treated her badly, my shoulder was always wet from her tears. When they broke up, I was happy. Soon, we stopped communicating because her new boyfriend, now husband, decided that I was trying to get her back with her ex. I didn’t understand where he got this idea from, but our communication gradually faded. © Irina Zayats / Dzen
- I thought my friend and I were really close. I was going through a tough period in my life — taking care of my bedridden grandmother, working, and dealing with a legal process. One day, I broke down in tears in front of my friend. She looked at me in shock and said, “Well, you usually handle it yourself. I don’t know how to support you. How about I don’t bother you for now, and when you’re in a good mood, you text me. Okay?” No, we didn’t fall out, we still communicate, but I can’t trust her anymore. © Jiàngzāi / ADME
- Invited my friend to come wedding dress shopping with me. A few days later, she posted a picture of me in the dress I picked for my wedding on her Instagram, and tagged me in it. I was on vacation at the time and multiple friends texted me saying that she had tagged me in this picture. Was able to untag myself and unfriend her before my now-husband saw the picture. So, all my friends and family saw me in my wedding dress before my wedding. Not cool for a couple of insta-likes. She was not invited to the wedding. © Bogsly / Reddit
- A friend planned to get married. The wedding was supposed to be grand. I was invited to be a bridesmaid. But just a week before the wedding, she told me, “We’re short on money, could you lend us $5,000?” I was shocked! She said it like it was normal to chip in for their wedding. Of course, I refused, and she got offended. Now all her relatives are giving me looks. As if I’m supposed to pay for their celebration. © Chamber ** / VK
- I’m furious because a friend came to visit me from another country with her daughter. I welcomed them warmly, showed them around, treated them to breakfasts and dinners. And I have a small child myself. Today, we went to the park. My friend paid for entry, and her daughter asked, “Why do we have to pay for you?” Her mother didn’t even bother to explain that I’d been paying for everything before! It drove me crazy! I don’t need friends like that! © Mamdarinka / VK
- My dear friend dumped me because I couldn’t do her anymore favors. She pushed off my visit a couple of times so I just quit trying. I almost lost my job because I had to pick up her daughter from school. I told her I couldn’t do it anymore. Kind of relieved because I was tired of always doing favors. © GingerJanMarie / Reddit
- She decided I wasn’t doing enough as a friend without telling me and when I reached out during a time of the year I knew was hard for her she blew up at me, said hurtful things on purpose, and then was surprised I didn’t react well. © Afraid-String / Reddit
- My friend and I moved into a dorm room together. We lived with some other roommates. These 2 girls suddenly started avoiding me. I was puzzled. Soon, my friend ended up in the hospital. I prepared some tasty treats for her. Then one of the girls suddenly asked me, “Why are you being so nice to Helen when she’s talking trash about you?” I was stunned, didn’t expect this from her. When she got discharged from the hospital, I told her everything. She tried to make peace, but no, I don’t understand and don’t forgive such things. 20 years later, we ran into each other on a bus. She nearly shed a tear. She hinted that she wouldn’t mind meeting up and talking like old friends. © Lyubov / ADME
- My friend and I got pregnant almost at the same time, and we gave birth a week apart. I had a son, she had a daughter. We were on the same page back then, discussing everything: diapers, formula, cartoons, how to treat a runny nose, and when to buy a potty. We enrolled the kids in the same kindergarten. My son would bring her daughter flowers and some Lego figures. My friend would laugh, saying things like “this is our future son-in-law.” Everything was cute until they both hit 5, and my son suddenly turned his attention to another girl in the group. Then the show began! My friend came to my house and said, “Is this normal? Why is your son turning his back on my daughter now?!” I was in shock. I realized it was my own fault for pushing this friendship onto my son. I definitely cooled off about our friendship after that. © Mamdarinka / VK
- A friend of mine was getting married and didn’t tell me anything. She invited another girl to be her maid of honor, but she declined. Then my friend asked me to be at the wedding. I agreed. The day before the wedding, I saw her in tears. It turned out she had gone to the hair salon to get her hair done, and they burned her blonde hair and dyed what was left black. She had about 2 inches of hair left on her head. How I managed to fix the veil is a story in itself. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only unpleasant thing on her part, and I found out about other incidents from mutual acquaintances years later. © Lydia Sergeeva / Dzen
- I had a best friend. We had been friends since first grade and thought of each other as sisters. Then she started dating a guy from the “high society.” At first, we always had fun together with her new company. But after a year, she was unrecognizable: everything was artificial, she became snobbish. She found new “like-minded” friends. And me? According to her, I didn’t fit into her new circle because I was “too plain for that society.” 13 years of friendship went down the drain. © Overheard / Ideer
- Once, I lent some money to a friend, and I deeply regret it. She was a friendly person and asked for a little money for lunch, so I kindly lent it. A few days later, I found out she had been spreading dirty rumors about me. The friendship ended quickly. © Unknown author / Reddit
- I have 2 friends from school days. Once, we had a fight. Later, I admitted my fault and invited them for tea. We sat, talked, and laughed. Then I stepped away for a minute. Upon returning, I overheard: “It’s good that she admitted it. She doesn’t have any friends besides us. And now she’s the one getting upset.” © Overheard / Ideer
- I saved on everything. I couldn’t even buy fruit for my daughter, and my husband didn’t understand why she needed fruits when there was breast milk. My friend often treated me to strawberries in winter. At first, I was happy, but then I was shocked. Because, as it turned out, the friend was buying all this with my family’s money. After some time, my husband left me for her and supported her financially. I went to work, it was tough, but we managed, and now we’re not in need. The friend, on the other hand, had her share of trouble with my husband, and now she counts every penny. © Overheard / Ideer
After stories like these, you can’t help but start looking at everyone around you with suspicion. But perhaps that’s the main lesson: situations like this, no matter how painful they are, help us become better at understanding people. And also to truly appreciate those who are there with you through thick and thin, whose friendship has been tested not only by fun get-togethers but also by serious life storms. Have you ever had “friends” in your life who turned out to be nothing like they pretended to be?