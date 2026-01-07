15 Pets Who Made a Mess and Feel Absolutely No Shame

A curious nature and playful paws never let our pets rest, and they have endless tasks to do — “helping” wrap Christmas presents, knocking over a flower pot, or rolling around in a puddle. All that’s left for the owners is to forgive, have a good laugh, and take a photo of all this mischief. Look for yourself.

Someone tore open her Christmas present early. Hmm, who could that be?

Last thing I see before he licks my eyeball.

Caught in the act!

I walked in and realized something very suspicious was going on here.

I’m just trying to wrap gifts.

I think she was a dog in her past lives.

He refused every bed in the house and chose my shoe.

I had a Chihuahua, that used my shoes as her food dish. She would carry a mouthful of kibble over to my shoe, and drop it in there, then go back and eat later. She also slept with her nose in my house slippers, when I was not home.

Other cat: What is he doing?

I took a photo of someone’s doggo. Bet the owner was thrilled.

What sour cream? I haven’t seen any sour cream!

This cat’s name is Berry, and she refuses to drink water from the bowl.

Ralphie didn’t want to share his toys. The obvious solution? Sit on them all.

My cat

What sinister plan are they plotting?

A very polite kitty orders a treat at the counter.

Bonus

My boyfriend gave me a huge teddy bear. My cat hated it from day one — she kept attacking it, biting it.

One day I came home and found she’d ripped off its paw. I picked it up and felt a small box inside. I open it, and there’s a ring and a note, “Will you marry me?”

Turns out, my boyfriend had sewn it in there so I’d find it “someday later,” but the cat decided there was no point in delaying and sped things up.