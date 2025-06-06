My MIL Belittled Me for Years—I Finally Got Revenge Without Saying a Word

My husband, Jake, works full-time at a tech company and brings in most of our income, like 80%. I work part-time as a waitress at a little café downtown, which I love.

Now, since I only work part-time, I’ve been handling most of the chores at home. It’s never been a problem for me. Jake and I talked about it and split things in a way that felt fair to both of us. He’s not perfect, but he helps out when he can and never complains.

Enter: my mother-in-law.

My MIL —let’s call her Carol— says my husband works too hard to help at home. Not dishes. Not laundry. Not even taking out the trash. According to her, everything should fall on me.

And she doesn’t just think this quietly — she says it. Loudly. And often.

She’ll come over and hint, “Maybe if someone cooked a proper meal once in a while, he wouldn’t be so tired,” or, “Oh, the floor looks clean today. You must have finally gotten around to it.”

You get the idea.

I used to ignore her. Then I tried politely pushing back. Then I talked to Jake, and he spoke to her, but nothing changed. If anything, she got worse. I finally snapped one night when she said, “You know, if Jake were still living at home, he wouldn’t be so stressed all the time.”

That’s when the plan was born.