I Was About to Marry Him—Until I Opened His Laptop

The night before the wedding, I was too nervous to sleep. I kept thinking about how quickly everything had happened—how he proposed out of the blue, how he pushed for a rushed ceremony, how he insisted we didn’t need anything big. It all felt romantic at first. But something just didn’t sit right.

So I did something I never thought I would: I opened his old laptop—the one he claimed didn’t work anymore. It turned on.

What I found changed everything.

There were emails. Hundreds of them. Between him and a woman named Emily. She wasn’t just an ex. She was still in his life. He’d been seeing her the entire time we were together.

One message, from just two weeks ago, read: “Don’t worry, this wedding is just to shut everyone up. You’re the one I really want.”

I sat there, shaking, heart pounding, staring at those words.

The next morning, I didn’t get dressed. I didn’t walk down the aisle. I left the ring on the kitchen counter and walked out the door.

Let him explain why the bride never showed up.