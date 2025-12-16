I Refused to Train the Man Replacing Me After Learning His Salary and Everything Exploded at Work

Hi Bright Side readers!

I’m a woman in my 40s, and I’ve been at my current job for 9 years, almost 10. I was told to train a new employee. I even thought it might be nice to have someone take a bit of the workload off my shoulders.

I was totally OK with it, until everything flipped. I found out, by accident, that this new guy was not only replacing me, he was also making $28,000 more than me!