I Refuse to Be Denied a Raise Just Because I’m the Youngest on My Team

Hello, Bright Side,

So, here’s what happened. I’m the youngest on my team, which has always been a thing people joke about. I never made a big deal out of it because whatever. I do my job, I hit my goals, and I’ve been there for two years.

Fast forward to the raise season. Everyone’s buzzing about it, so I’m kinda hopeful. Then the emails go out... and literally everyone on my team gets a raise except me. Not even a small bump. Nothing.

I went to my manager to ask why. Super calm, not confrontational. He actually laughed and said, “You’re too fresh for a raise, kid. Keep learning.”

I don’t know what snapped in me, but I just smiled, said, “Alright,” and left his office.