HR Refused My Promised Raise—So I Pulled a Move No One Saw Coming

Hi Bright Side,

HR promised me a “performance-based” raise. So I pushed myself to the edge for an entire year—extra hours, skipped lunches, late nights, no breaks. My boss even called my work “outstanding.” I thought I was finally going to be recognized.

Evaluation day came.

Raise: 0%.



The reason?

“Sorry, you’re already at the top of your pay range.”

That was the moment it hit me: the promise had just been bait to keep me grinding. I felt exploited. But I smiled, nodded politely... and quietly began planning my own kind of payback.

Three months later, HR froze when they found out I’d been secretly leaving work an hour and a half early every single day for the last quarter. My salary stayed the same, but I cut my actual working time by almost 20%.