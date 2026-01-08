I Refuse to Train My New Boss—I’m Done Being a Doormat

Hi, Bright Side,

I was forced to train an intern. Spent 6 months teaching him everything I knew — every system, every client quirk, every shortcut I’d learned over five years.

They made him my boss yesterday. Double my salary. Everyone in the conference room stared, waiting for a reaction. I just smiled and congratulated him.

The next day, everyone froze when they opened my company-wide email. It said, “Effective immediately, I will no longer be providing training, guidance, or assistance to management. My role description does not include mentoring supervisors.”

HR called me into a meeting within an hour. My new boss looked panicked — he had no idea how to do half his job without me. Management tried to guilt me, saying I was being unprofessional and hurting the team.

But here’s the thing. I’d been doing two jobs for years. Fixing everyone’s mistakes. Staying late while others went home. And for what? To watch someone I trained get the promotion I deserved?

Now my boss keeps showing up at my desk with questions, and I redirect him to HR every single time. The tension is unbearable. My coworkers are divided — some think I’m brave, others say I’m being petty.

I don’t know what to do anymore. Was I wrong to draw this line? I’m exhausted from years of being taken advantage of, but now I’m wondering if I just made everything worse for myself.

I need honest advice because I feel like I’m drowning here, and I don’t know if I should keep standing my ground or find a way to fix this mess before it destroys my career completely.

Yours,

Emma