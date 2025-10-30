I Refused to Cover for a ‘New Mom’ Coworker—HR Got Involved

Hi Bright Side,

I (43F) work in retail, and lately, I’ve been losing patience with my coworker, Diane (30F), who just had a baby. Ever since she came back from maternity leave, she’s been late almost every other shift—or just doesn’t show up at all—because, as she puts it, “the baby kept me up all night.”

I’ve covered for her three times in the past month, including once on my only day off. This Sunday, at 6 AM, she texted asking me to cover her again because she needed to sleep after a rough night with the baby. “You’re single, so you have time!” she wrote.

I had actual plans and wasn’t going to drop everything again. So I snapped and texted back: “Sorry, your time isn’t more valuable, just cause you’re a mom!”

No reply.

When I got to work on Monday, I froze as I saw a Post-it note from HR on my desk asking for an immediate meeting. Apparently, Diane had complained that I refused to help the “team.” HR asked why I didn’t step up if I had the chance. I said I’m not paid to fix other people’s irresponsibility.

Now, some coworkers think I was heartless toward a struggling new mom, while others say Diane’s just milking the sympathy card.

So now I’m wondering — am I actually the bad guy for refusing to cover, or is everyone just too afraid to call out someone using motherhood as an excuse?

—Petra