I Refused to Cover for a ‘New Mom’ Coworker—HR Got Involved
Sometimes, even the most patient people can reach their breaking point, especially when work and personal boundaries start to blur. Balancing jobs, relationships, and responsibilities isn’t easy, and it often brings out strong emotions on all sides. Recently, one reader sent a heartfelt letter to Bright Side about a workplace conflict that made her question whether she did the right thing.
Here’s Petra’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
I (43F) work in retail, and lately, I’ve been losing patience with my coworker, Diane (30F), who just had a baby. Ever since she came back from maternity leave, she’s been late almost every other shift—or just doesn’t show up at all—because, as she puts it, “the baby kept me up all night.”
I’ve covered for her three times in the past month, including once on my only day off. This Sunday, at 6 AM, she texted asking me to cover her again because she needed to sleep after a rough night with the baby. “You’re single, so you have time!” she wrote.
I had actual plans and wasn’t going to drop everything again. So I snapped and texted back: “Sorry, your time isn’t more valuable, just cause you’re a mom!”
No reply.
When I got to work on Monday, I froze as I saw a Post-it note from HR on my desk asking for an immediate meeting. Apparently, Diane had complained that I refused to help the “team.” HR asked why I didn’t step up if I had the chance. I said I’m not paid to fix other people’s irresponsibility.
Now, some coworkers think I was heartless toward a struggling new mom, while others say Diane’s just milking the sympathy card.
So now I’m wondering — am I actually the bad guy for refusing to cover, or is everyone just too afraid to call out someone using motherhood as an excuse?
—Petra
Let those coworkers who agree with her that you'll be happy to let her know that they'll cover. They'll have reasons why they can't.
Thank you, Petra, for sending us your honest and relatable story about navigating fairness and empathy in the workplace. Here are 4 pieces of advice that might help you see the situation from different angles and decide what feels right for you.
Set Boundaries Without Guilt.
It’s okay to say no when someone repeatedly takes advantage of your kindness. You’ve already stepped in several times, showing you’re a team player—but that doesn’t mean you’re responsible for fixing someone else’s attendance issues. Setting clear, polite boundaries is not cruelty; it’s self-respect.
The next time HR or Diane asks for help, calmly explain that you’ve done your part and that consistent lateness needs management attention, not coworker rescue. Protecting your time doesn’t make you heartless—it makes you balanced.
See Beyond the Frustration.
While Diane’s behavior is frustrating, it might help to consider what she’s going through. New mothers often face extreme exhaustion and emotional changes, and she might not realize how much she’s inconveniencing others. A calm, honest conversation—without sarcasm or judgment—could help you both understand each other’s sides.
Sometimes, expressing how her actions affect you can be more powerful than venting anger. Compassion doesn’t mean agreeing with her behavior—it just helps reduce workplace tension.
Let Management Handle Management Problems.
Your coworker’s lateness and absences aren’t your job to fix—they’re HR’s. It’s tempting to step in for the sake of teamwork, but doing so too often just hides the real issue.
Make a clear record of how many times you’ve covered for Diane and share it with HR if needed. That way, your professionalism is documented, and the company sees this as a pattern, not a personal feud. Sometimes the smartest move is stepping back and letting the system work as it should.
Rebuild Your Image at Work.
Even if your reaction was justified, others may only remember the harsh words, not the context. Take a small step to rebuild goodwill—perhaps by clarifying that you were overwhelmed and didn’t mean to sound cruel. A simple, sincere explanation can shift how coworkers see you without admitting fault.
This isn’t about apologizing for your boundaries—it’s about showing emotional maturity. In a close work environment like retail, maintaining harmony often pays off more than winning the argument.
Comments
Honestly Petra, you sound kind of selfish here. Yea Diane’s been struggling, but she just had a baby and that means her whole life got flipped upside down! (but since you don't have kids, you probably can't understand that!) You could’ve covered one more shift instead of acting like it was the end of the world! That “your time isn’t more valuable” text was unnecessary and petty. Sometimes compassion means stepping up even when it’s inconvenient. Not everything has to be about keeping score, hun!
This makes me so mad! Her baby, her responsibility. If it's so tough for her, she should quit and let someone with more 'free time' do her job. HR should have been taking your side!
let's be honest, if you’re childfree, you do have more flexibility, that’s just life.