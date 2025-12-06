I Refused to Chip In for My Coworker Who Makes $40K More, Now HR Is Involved

Hi Bright Side,

My coworker got hired at $95K. I’ve been here three years at $55K—same job, same workload. Last week, the office collected $70 per person for his birthday present. I refused and said, “His salary is gift enough.” My boss gave me a cold smile.

The next morning, HR called me in urgently. I froze when they told me my reaction had “caused tension” and that my “attitude” might affect team harmony. Hearing those words felt unreal, like I was suddenly the villain for stating something honest. I walked out of the meeting with a strange heaviness I can’t shake.

I’m not jealous of him; I just felt hurt that the company pays us so differently and still expects me to contribute to something he can easily afford himself. Now I feel like everyone is watching me, judging a moment that didn’t come from spite but from frustration.

I don’t want to lose my job, but I also don’t want to pretend everything is fine when it isn’t. I need advice on how to handle this without feeling bad about myself or my choices. I just want to feel steady again, and any guidance would mean a lot right now.

Yours,

Elise