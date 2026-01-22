I Refused to Let the New Hire Take My Promotion—I’m Not Anyone’s Plan B

By Friday afternoon, I wasn’t clearing out my desk—I was signing the official papers for the Team Lead role that was always mine. Tom was reassigned to a different department, and my boss was placed on a mandatory “leadership retraining” program. I’m in the office now, but the atmosphere is tense. My boss won’t look at me, and some people think I played “dirty” to get the job.

Did I destroy my relationship with my boss beyond repair, and how do I lead a team that just saw me take down their superior?

Please help,

Rachel