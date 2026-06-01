10 Pedicure Trends That Will Make Your Feet Look More Sun-Kissed This Summer 2026

From chic nail art to glossy gel pedicure ideas, the hottest summer beauty trends of 2026 are all about glowing color and effortless style. Whether choosing vibrant nail polish for olive skin or the best shades for fair skin, these fresh pedicure looks add the perfect sun-kissed finish to every summer outfit.

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