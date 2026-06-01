10 Pedicure Trends That Will Make Your Feet Look More Sun-Kissed This Summer 2026
Pedicure trends, chic nail art, glossy gel finishes, and fresh nail polish shades continue to shape summer beauty trends in 2026. From olive skin tones to the best shades for fair skin, sun-kissed pedicure colors bring a polished, radiant look perfect for every warm-weather style.
1. Navy blue.
Navy blue pedicure shades are one of the standout beauty trends for summer 2026 thanks to their bold yet elegant look. This rich nail polish color creates a chic contrast on all skin tones and gives feet a polished, luxurious finish. Glossy gel pedicure styles in navy blue pair perfectly with minimalist nail art and modern summer outfits. From olive skin tones to the best shades for fair skin, this trendy color adds a cool, confident touch to every beauty look.
2. Terracotta pedicure.
Terracotta and clay pedicure shades are trending for summer 2026 because of their warm, earthy, and effortlessly chic look. These rich nail polish colors flatter every skin tone, making them a universal favorite in beauty and nail art trends. The warm undertones pair beautifully with neutral outfits, sandals, and gold accessories for a polished summer style. From olive skin tones to the best shades for fair skin, terracotta pedicure ideas bring a stylish and relaxed vibe to every beauty look
3. Classic red.
Classic red pedicure shades remain one of the biggest beauty trends because they never go out of style. This timeless nail polish color looks bold, elegant, and flattering across all skin tones, making it a universal favorite for every season. Glossy gel red pedicure styles instantly make feet look polished and chic, especially with summer sandals and vacation outfits. The rich color also pairs perfectly with minimalist nail art and modern beauty trends for a fresh 2026 update.
4. Dusty rose.
Dusty rose pedicure shades are trending in summer 2026 for their soft, elegant, and effortlessly chic look. This muted nail polish color flatters both warm and cool undertones, making it a versatile choice for many skin tones. Glossy gel pedicure styles in dusty rose create a clean, polished finish that feels modern and feminine. From olive skin tones to the best shades for fair skin, dusty rose adds a fresh and romantic touch to every beauty look.
5. Golden chrome.
Golden chrome pedicure styles are one of the hottest beauty trends for summer 2026 thanks to their bold, reflective finish. This metallic nail polish look gives feet a radiant, sun-kissed glow that instantly stands out with sandals and vacation outfits. The warm golden tone flatters a wide range of skin tones and pairs beautifully with summer jewelry and bronzed beauty looks. From olive skin tones to the best shades for fair skin, golden chrome pedicure ideas bring a glamorous and trendy finish to every style.
6. Soft white.
Soft white pedicure shades are trending for summer 2026 because they create a clean, fresh, and effortlessly chic look. This timeless nail polish color looks bright and polished on all skin tones, making it a go-to choice for minimal beauty lovers. The shade also complements simple nail art and glowing summer beauty trends without looking overpowering. From olive skin tones to the best shades for fair skin, soft white pedicure ideas always feel elegant and fresh.
7. Coral pedicure.
Coral pedicure shades are trending for summer 2026 because they bring a bright, energetic, and playful pop of color. This vibrant nail polish tone especially brightens medium and dark skin tones, creating a warm sun-kissed effect. Glossy gel pedicure styles in coral feel fresh and youthful, making them perfect for beach days and summer outfits. The shade pairs beautifully with nail art, gold accessories, and natural beauty looks for an easy chic finish.
8. Neutral Nude.
Neutral nude pedicure shades are a major beauty trend for 2026 because of their clean, effortless elegance. This versatile nail polish tone blends seamlessly with all skin tones, making it a universally flattering choice. Glossy gel pedicure finishes in nude create a polished, natural look that feels both modern and timeless. The minimal shade pairs perfectly with any outfit, from casual sandals to elevated summer style. From olive skin tones to the best shades for fair skin, neutral nude always delivers a soft, chic, and understated beauty finish.
9. Greige pedicure.
Greige pedicure shades are trending for 2026 because they perfectly balance gray sophistication with warm beige softness. This hybrid nail polish tone feels modern, minimal, and effortlessly chic, making it a favorite in clean beauty aesthetics. Glossy gel greige pedicure styles create a refined, polished look that works across all seasons. The neutral undertone complements both warm and cool skin tones, fitting seamlessly into everyday fashion. Best shades for fair skin, greige delivers a subtle yet elevated finish that feels timeless and cool.
10. Glossy green.
Glossy green pedicure shades are trending for 2026 because they bring a fresh, nature-inspired twist to classic nail polish looks. This vibrant yet refined color feels bold and modern, making it a standout choice for summer beauty styles. Gel pedicure finishes in glossy green add depth and shine, creating a polished effect that feels both playful and sophisticated. The shade pairs well with minimalist nail art, neutral outfits, and gold accessories for a chic contrast.
From chic nail art to glossy gel pedicure ideas, the hottest summer beauty trends of 2026 are all about glowing color and effortless style. Whether choosing vibrant nail polish for olive skin or the best shades for fair skin, these fresh pedicure looks add the perfect sun-kissed finish to every summer outfit.
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