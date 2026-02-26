I Refused to Forgive Parents Who Abandoned Me and Devoted Everything to My Sister

Dear Nora,

Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.

If you truly want to repair things with your sister, stop fighting your parents through her and take her out of the battlefield completely. What hurt you wasn’t the house money, it was years of emotional neglect.

But when you called your parents out publicly, the fallout landed on her. Even if you didn’t name her, everyone knew the context. Right now she doesn’t feel like “the favorite,” she feels exposed and humiliated. If you want to fix this, don’t defend your post and don’t rehash who deserved what.

Call her privately and say something like: “I’m not angry at you. I’m angry at how I’ve felt my whole life. I shouldn’t have let that spill into something that affected you.” That doesn’t mean your parents were right. It means you’re choosing to separate your sibling relationship from the parental dynamic.

Then draw a clean boundary with your parents offline: no more public performances, no more validation-seeking comments, and no more pretending the past didn’t happen.

If you want accountability, have that conversation directly with them, not on social media where it turns into a spectacle. Your independence isn’t the issue. The real issue is that you still want acknowledgment from people who’ve never given it.

Repairing things with your sister starts by making it clear she’s not your opponent, and your parents don’t get to use either of you to protect their image anymore.