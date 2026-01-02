I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
My Parents Told Me I’d Never Own a Home, Now They Want to Move In
Sometimes the toughest battles we face aren’t at work or out in the world. They happen within our own families. When labels, favoritism, and jealousy take hold, the people we expect to support us can become the first to doubt us. One of our readers, Shaila (34, F), shared a painful dilemma with us. Did she make the right choice? We’ll let you decide.
She explained her story:
For as long as I can remember, my parents branded me as “lazy.” It never mattered that I worked late nights, juggled multiple jobs, and pushed myself toward independence on my own. No effort was ever enough to change their minds.
My brother, on the other hand, was always the golden child, even though he never did particularly well in school. Every small thing he did was praised and excused. If he slipped up, it was because he was “overworked” or “under pressure.” When I made a mistake, it was proof of who they already believed I was: careless, unreliable, and always at fault.
Finally, I thought I could make them proud.
Last year, after years of saving every spare cent, paying off my debts, and pushing myself far past exhaustion, I finally bought my first home. It was the proudest moment of my life. I told my parents, hoping, just once, to hear a word of pride or encouragement.
Instead, they laughed. They said the place was too small. My dad smirked and said something like, “Let’s see how long it takes before you ruin this.” My brother joined in, amused. It hurt more than I expected, but I reminded myself that their approval didn’t define me.
All of a sudden, tables turned.
For months, they brushed past my achievement as if it meant nothing. I eventually stopped hoping they’d ever acknowledge it. Then, last week, everything changed. My father had just retired, and my mother suddenly got laid off.
They called me in tears, saying they didn’t know what they were going to do or where they would go. That was when they asked if they could move in with me, into the very home they had once laughed at and dismissed.
I wasn’t going to let them into my home after what they did.
Don't let them in. They'll never leave and expect you to take care of your brother for them. Just smile as you say "No, I don't have enough room in my small home." Let their son take care of them. Stay strong and go LC/NC with them.
Again, don't let them through the door.
See a therapist to help you work through why you need their approval so badly. They aren't worth it. You are strong and beautiful. Don't let anyone tell you differently. 💕
The timing couldn’t have been worse, because just days earlier, I learned something that completely shattered me. My cousin called to congratulate me on buying my house, and then casually added how kind it was of my parents to cover the entire down payment for me.
I was stunned. That’s when I realized what my parents had been telling the rest of the family. They had rewritten my story, claiming the house wasn’t really mine, that I couldn’t have done it on my own. According to them, my success was something they had handed to me.
It hurt even more knowing they had erased my hard work and turned my biggest achievement into another example of how I “needed help.”
I had to make a decision.
So when my parents asked if they could move in with me, I said no, not just because they had laughed at me before. Not just because of years of favoritism. But because they had erased my hard-earned achievement and rewritten it as something I couldn’t have done on my own.
Now I’m torn. On one hand, my father has retired and my mother has lost her job, and they say they have nowhere else to go. On the other hand, I can’t shake the feeling that they should turn to my brother. If he were so precious, surely he could help them rent a place now.
Did I make the right choice?
Best,
Shaila
Here’s our advice:
Thank you for trusting us with your story, Shaila. Walking away from family expectations isn’t easy, but sometimes it’s necessary. Here’s what you can take away from this experience:
- Family favoritism can leave deep, lasting marks, especially when you grow up feeling like the “less favored” child. It can shape how you see yourself long into adulthood. But growing older also gives you the chance to reclaim your story. Your parents’ perception of you does not define your value. The moment you stop carrying their version of who you are, you create space to finally feel free.
- Don’t let them erase your success: When family members downplay or even dismiss someone’s success, it can be tempting to chase their approval. But recognition isn’t proof of accomplishment. Hard work speaks for itself, and no one else’s opinion can erase what’s been earned. Instead, look at this as a learning experience and move on.
- Respect matters just as much as love. Families often believe that love alone should excuse hurtful behavior, but love without respect can be deeply damaging. When someone repeatedly belittles you and downplays your achievements, you have every right to set boundaries or to take a step back for your own well-being.
- Choosing yourself isn’t selfish. Many of us grow up hearing that “family always comes first,” no matter the cost. But when putting others first means sacrificing your peace, your financial security, or your sense of self, that expectation becomes harmful. Protecting yourself doesn’t make you ungrateful; it means you’re strong enough to build a life on your own terms.
If this struck a nerve, the next article dives into what happens when family expects endless sacrifice without gratitude.
Comments
First off your relatives need to be told the truth. Then your folks need to admitt they lied. Then they need to be told they can go stay with your brother. That your past sick and tired of their attitude and their lies about you