My Parents Told Me I’d Never Own a Home, Now They Want to Move In

For as long as I can remember, my parents branded me as “lazy.” It never mattered that I worked late nights, juggled multiple jobs, and pushed myself toward independence on my own. No effort was ever enough to change their minds.

My brother, on the other hand, was always the golden child, even though he never did particularly well in school. Every small thing he did was praised and excused. If he slipped up, it was because he was “overworked” or “under pressure.” When I made a mistake, it was proof of who they already believed I was: careless, unreliable, and always at fault.