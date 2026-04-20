10 Acts of Kindness That Prove Compassion Can Turn Failures and Loneliness Into a Happiness Story

My husband, who has worked in retail for 40 years, once told me that for every positive comment you receive, you'll get 10 negative comments--and that was back when you had to mail a letter or make a phone call. Today, when it only takes seconds to fire off an angry tweet, I'd bet the radio is even higher, so I always try to take that into account when reading bad reviews. I've also found it's important to really read the text of the complaints and not just look at the ratings. People who are genuinely trying to warn you about a bad experience tend to be more objective and are usually very specific: the food was prepared incorrectly, the waitress took 20 minutes to deliver our drinks, etc. People who are just generally pissed off at everything in their lives tend to be rude and vague in their complaints: the food was bad, the service was slow, the waitress was an idiot. Those kinds of reviews I find it safe to just ignore. Even if the negative reviews outnumber the positive ones, I know people are more likely to complain than compliment, so it's important to actually look at the content, too.