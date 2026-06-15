10 Hairstyle Trends That Teach Us Hair Oil Is Still Making Grey Hair Look Healthier and Shinier in June 2026

In June 2026, grey hair is not something women are hiding. It’s in the fashion and beauty world. It’s something they are styling, hair oiling, and wearing as an act of self-care and confidence more than ever before. Gareth Williams, Global Colour Ambassador at Moroccanoil, confirmed to HJI that “movement and shine are key factors for hair color success in 2026,” adding that “oil mists will be hot, hot, hot” and that the defining principle of the season is “quiet luxury.”

From silver glass hair and greige balayage to braided grey crowns and sculpted silver chignons, these are the 10 grey hairstyle trends that hair oil is making healthier, shinier, and more beautiful this June 2026.