10 Hairstyle Trends That Teach Us Hair Oil Is Still Making Grey Hair Look Healthier and Shinier in June 2026
In June 2026, grey hair is not something women are hiding. It’s in the fashion and beauty world. It’s something they are styling, hair oiling, and wearing as an act of self-care and confidence more than ever before. Gareth Williams, Global Colour Ambassador at Moroccanoil, confirmed to HJI that “movement and shine are key factors for hair color success in 2026,” adding that “oil mists will be hot, hot, hot” and that the defining principle of the season is “quiet luxury.”
From silver glass hair and greige balayage to braided grey crowns and sculpted silver chignons, these are the 10 grey hairstyle trends that hair oil is making healthier, shinier, and more beautiful this June 2026.
The Banged Bob
The grey bob with bangs is one of the most striking and intentional short hairstyles of June 2026, combining a blunt or slightly textured bob with a full or wispy fringe that frames the face and makes grey hair color look polished rather than understated. A few drops of lightweight hair oil applied through the lengths before blow drying gives the bob a smooth, healthy sheen that makes the grey hair catch light beautifully.
According to The New Knew, founded by grey hair expert Lisa Fennessy, the biggest shift in grey hair trends right now is “a surge of products actually designed” for silver hair, with hair oil being the most consistently recommended finishing step for achieving a healthy, luminous result.
The Silver Glass Hair Look
Silver glass hair is the most polished and high-shine grey hair trend of June 2026, achieving a mirror-like, reflective finish on natural silver or grey strands that looks extraordinary in any light. Applied generously through blow-dried hair and sealed with a flat iron, a smoothing hair oil gives grey hair color the kind of glassy, luminous finish that makes it look intentional and deeply nourished rather than dull or wiry.
Gareth Williams confirmed to HJI that “movement and shine are key factors for hair color success in 2026” and that oil mists are the defining product of the season for achieving that high-gloss result.
The Textured Silver Lob
The silver lob is one of the most universally flattering grey hairstyles of 2026, sitting at shoulder length with enough texture to feel modern and enough structure to feel intentional. Hair oil applied through mid-lengths and ends on air-dried hair gives grey hair color a healthy, lived-in shine that looks expensive without effort.
According to hair experts cited by Byrdie, the lob “remains one of the most versatile and universally flattering hairstyles throughout 2026,” described as “structured enough to feel intentional, yet long enough to remain flexible.”
The Greige Balayage
Greige balayage is the most sophisticated grey hair color technique of June 2026, blending warm beige tones into natural grey or silver strands to create a multi-dimensional, sun-kissed finish that looks as though it grew that way. Hair oil applied after styling enhances the depth and movement of each tonal layer, making the balayage hair color look richer and more luminous.
Hair Adviser confirms that greige balayage “adds movement and dimension with layers,” making grey hair “look fuller and softer” while maintaining a natural, low-maintenance finish that grows out beautifully.
The Hydro Bixie
The hydro bixie is the freshest and most directional short grey hairstyle of June 2026, combining the cropped length of a pixie with the softness of a bob in a wet-look finish that celebrates natural grey hair color at its most confident. Hair oil applied generously and combed through gives the style its signature hydrated, glossy appearance that looks polished and editorial in equal measure.
Gareth Williams told HJI that the defining principle of hair color in 2026 is “quiet luxury” and “dialling it down by 20%,” and the hydro bixie embodies that philosophy perfectly for grey hair.
Curly Grey With Flowing Dimension
Curly grey hair is having its most celebrated moment yet in June 2026, with hair oil applied to wet curls before air drying giving definition, reducing frizz, and adding a healthy sheen that makes every silver curl look intentional and full of life. The result is a grey hairstyle that feels cared for rather than controlled, with natural volume and movement that no heat tool can replicate.
According to Who What Wear, the best hair oils “keep ends healthy” while adding “beautiful shine to enhance your colour,” making them the most essential product for curly grey hair this season.
Grey Blending With Soft Waves
Grey blending with soft waves is the most wearable and natural-looking grey hair color technique of June 2026, working with the natural transition between darker roots and silver lengths rather than against it. Hair oil worked through damp hair before diffusing gives each wave a glossy, healthy finish that makes the grey hair blend look deliberate and dimensional.
Hair experts confirm that clients in 2026 are choosing to blend grey hair with a brown base, allowing for a softer, more natural transition without fully concealing their silver, making this the most popular low-maintenance grey hairstyle in salons right now.
The Braided Grey Crown
The braided grey crown is the most elegant and occasion-ready grey hairstyle of June 2026, weaving silver strands into a structured crown braid that sits across the top of the head and celebrates grey hair color at its most regal. Hair oil applied before braiding gives every strand a visible sheen that makes the silver tones catch the light beautifully throughout the style.
Gareth Williams confirmed to HJI that “bond builders, layered gloss treatments and oil mists” are the defining hair care products of 2026, and a well-oiled braided grey crown is the style that shows most clearly what those products can do.
The Sculpted Silver Chignon
The sculpted silver chignon is the most polished and sophisticated grey updo of June 2026, smoothing natural grey hair color into a structured low bun that looks like it belongs on a runway. A few drops of smoothing hair oil applied before twisting and pinning gives every strand a healthy sheen, eliminates flyaways, and keeps face-framing pieces smooth and defined throughout the day.
Louise Rusk, master colorist and founder of Jes + Lou Beauty, told Byrdie that “in 2026, expect hair color trends to embrace warmth, personalization, and bold expressions with next-generation shine,” and the sculpted silver chignon delivers that refined, high-shine result better than any other grey hairstyle this season.
The Braided Ponytail With a Side Part
The braided grey ponytail with a deep side part is one of the most versatile and effortlessly stylish grey hairstyles of June 2026, combining the sleekness of a high ponytail hairstyle with the texture of a braid for a result that works from a morning meeting to a summer evening out.
Hair oil smoothed through the lengths before pulling the hair back eliminates flyaways, adds a healthy reflective shine to the grey hair color, and gives the finished style a polished, intentional quality.