10 Trends That Will Take Over Spring and Summer 2026

Hair appointments this spring are looking completely different from last year. Clients are arriving with specific references, specific names, specific cuts they’ve been saving for weeks — and stylists are reporting the same requests in salons everywhere. The styles that felt current just one season ago are already being quietly phased out in favor of something lighter, more intentional, and significantly more modern.

Here are the 10 hair trends taking over spring and summer 2026 — and exactly what they’re replacing. If your last haircut was more than six months ago, this list is going to feel very relevant.