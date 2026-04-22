10 Trends That Will Take Over Spring and Summer 2026
Hair appointments this spring are looking completely different from last year. Clients are arriving with specific references, specific names, specific cuts they’ve been saving for weeks — and stylists are reporting the same requests in salons everywhere. The styles that felt current just one season ago are already being quietly phased out in favor of something lighter, more intentional, and significantly more modern.
Here are the 10 hair trends taking over spring and summer 2026 — and exactly what they’re replacing. If your last haircut was more than six months ago, this list is going to feel very relevant.
Track Hair
If you haven’t seen track hair on your feed yet, you will within days — and once you do, you’ll see it everywhere. Sleek cornrowed tracks running from the hairline straight back, laid edges, and a ribbon or bow at the nape — it’s the most-saved hair inspiration style this spring, climbing faster than almost any other beauty trend right now.
It reads as simultaneously athletic and editorial, which is exactly why it’s crossed over from sports sidelines to street style to salon requests in a matter of weeks. The women wearing track hairstyles this season are consistently the ones getting asked what they did with their hair.
How to get this look:
- Apply edge control to your hairline first and smooth down with a soft brush before starting — laid edges are the detail that separates this look from a basic braid.
- Part a clean center section from the hairline to the crown, keeping both sides even and precise.
- Cornrow each side tightly toward the back, keeping tension consistent from root to end so tracks lie flat.
- Tie a small satin ribbon or bow at the nape where the braids meet — this is the finish that makes the look intentional rather than just athletic.
The Bixie — Replacing the Pure Pixie
I got a bixie last month and my husband hasn't stopped complaining. Apparently "short" was fine in theory and not fine in practice can you imagine??
The pure pixie cut is starting to look unfinished in 2026 — and the bixie haircut is exactly why. The bixie is a bob-pixie hybrid that’s softer and longer than a pixie but still has that cropped confidence — and it’s the most requested haircut in salons right now, worn by Zendaya, Gracie Abrams, and Jessie Buckley all within the same season.
It’s versatile in a way the classic pixie never was: you can wear it slicked back, soft and textured, or swept behind the ears to make cheekbones pop. If you’ve been considering going shorter but nervous about committing to a full pixie, the bixie is the spring 2026 haircut that removes the risk entirely.
Wispy Bangs — Replacing Blunt Fringe
Wispy bangs only look like that on people with naturally fine, straight hair!
Blunt fringe had a long run, but it’s over. In spring 2026, dense, heavy-cut bangs read as a trend that peaked in 2023 and didn’t get the memo — and stylists are consistently steering clients away from them toward something softer, lighter, and significantly more flattering.
Wispy bangs — airy, feathered, face-framing pieces that blend into the haircut rather than sitting on top of it as a separate element — are the spring hair trend that makes the most dramatic difference for the least amount of commitment. They feel like an accessory rather than a statement, which is exactly why they’re one of the fastest-rising spring hairstyle searches right now.
Buttery Blonde — Replacing Icy Platinum
Icy platinum blonde had its years at the top and its moment is definitively over. Cool platinum and silver blonde are the hair colors stylists are steering clients away from most consistently this spring — what’s replacing them is warmer, softer, and significantly more flattering: buttery blonde, a golden-champagne shade that looks like permanent good lighting and suits virtually every skin tone.
It’s low-maintenance in a way platinum never was, warm enough to glow rather than drain, and it’s showing up on every spring hair trend list from every stylist working right now. If your blonde has been running cool for the past few years, spring 2026 is asking you to reconsider the temperature entirely.
The Lob — Replacing In-Between Lengths
The awkward in-between length that spent years being ignored is finally having its moment — and it’s called the lob. Falling just at or grazing the collarbones, the lob haircut is one of the defining hair trends of spring and summer 2026 — long enough to pull back, short enough for easy styling, and adaptable enough to look completely different sleek versus tousled.
What sets this season’s lob apart is its intentionality: soft internal layering, broken ends, and a shape that grows out gracefully rather than awkwardly. Stylists are calling it refinement rather than reinvention — and it’s the right answer for anyone who wants a significant update without a dramatic change.
Track Hair for Curly Hair
It looks even better on curly hair! wish I had curls my hair is so thin and NOTHING literally nothing helps with volume
Track hairstyles on natural curly hair have their own distinct aesthetic — and they’re climbing even faster than the straight-hair version. The contrast between sleek braided tracks and natural curl volume in the crown creates one of the most distinctive spring hairstyle looks of 2026, among women with textured hair specifically.
This is not a compromise version of track hair or an adaptation — it’s a separate style with its own following, its own search volume, and its own very specific appeal. The texture adds dimension to the braided sections that straight hair simply can’t replicate.
How to get this look:
- Apply edge control along the hairline and smooth with a soft brush — this step is non-negotiable for the laid finish that makes track hairstyles look intentional.
- Braid the track sections while hair is slightly damp — curly hair holds cornrows more securely when not fully dry, and the tracks lie flatter.
- Leave the crown section completely out and let your natural curl pattern expand after the tracks are set — the volume contrast is the whole point.
- Finish with a light-hold gel only over the edges for definition without crunch on the free sections.
Invisible Layers — Replacing Blunt One-Length Cuts
The blunt one-length cut that dominated the past few seasons is starting to look heavy and static in 2026. Invisible layers — subtle, nearly undetectable internal layering that adds movement and volume without any obvious shaping — are the spring haircut trend that makes the most difference to how hair actually behaves rather than how it looks standing still.
They’re the reason some women’s hair looks effortlessly light and the reason others’ looks flat and dense — and the difference has nothing to do with length. If your hair has been one length for a while and you can’t figure out why it feels uninspired, this is almost certainly the answer.
Rich Brunette — Replacing Flat Brown
Flat matte brown hair is one of the most quietly dated hair color choices of spring 2026 — and the fix requires less change than most people expect. Espresso, chestnut and cocoa tones applied with subtle dimensional undertones create a rich, glossy depth that looks immediately more expensive and more current than a flat single-process brown.
The shift is about saturation and shine rather than color change — the same brown family, a completely different result when the finish is glossy and the tones are layered. Stylists are calling it one of their most-booked spring hair color corrections of the season.
Broken Bob — Replacing Blunt Bob
The blunt bob had a long dominant run and its replacement is already taking over salon chairs. The broken bob has internal texture, softly torn ends, and a shape that moves — and it looks better as it grows out than the blunt version ever did.
Stylists describe it as the bob that finally has personality: the same clean silhouette, the same versatile length, but with enough softness and texture that it reads as a current spring 2026 haircut rather than a trend that peaked. If you had a blunt bob in 2024 or 2025 and loved the length but felt something was slightly off, the broken bob is exactly what was missing.
Sleek Updo — Replacing Messy Bun
The messy bun has been the default updo for years, but it’s showing its age in spring 2026. The sleek updo — whether a low bun, a half-up style, or a structured chignon — is the spring and summer hair trend answer to what to do with your hair when it’s hot, and it reads as considerably more intentional than a casual pile on top of the head.
It looks better at the end of the day than it did at the beginning, it keeps hair off the neck through summer heat, and it photographs in a way the messy bun simply stopped doing two seasons ago. If your default updo hasn’t changed in years, this is the spring 2026 upgrade that requires no appointment and no commitment.
Which of these spring and summer hair trends are you booking first — and which ones are you sure aren’t for you? Drop your answer below.