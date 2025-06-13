Pretty much EVERY other nail trend article I've read/ seen disagrees with EVERY single thing you've listed, smh. I'll remember to NOT click on anything beauty related from you going forward. NOT Cool!!!!!
10 Pedicure Designs That Are Officially Out of Style
Just like fashion and makeup, pedicure trends come and go. What once felt fresh and fun can quickly begin to feel outdated, especially as new styles favor minimalism, elegance, and subtle details. While there’s no “wrong” way to express yourself, some pedicure designs are being left behind in favor of more current alternatives. Whether you’re headed to the salon or doing your toes at home, here are 10 pedicure styles that are now considered outdated—and what you might try instead.
Shimmery metallic finishes
Metallic pedicures once ruled summer trends, especially silvers and golds with a mirror shine. But recently, these flashy finishes have started to feel a bit overdone and dated. Many nail experts now lean toward soft, high-gloss neutrals or gel finishes without glitter. If you still love shine, opt for a pearly or milky sheen—it gives the same glow without the drama. Plus, it pairs better with most footwear styles.
Extra-long toenails
Long toenails were never truly practical, but that didn’t stop them from popping up on red carpets and social media. Now, the pendulum has swung back to neat, short toenails that are easier to maintain and more hygienic. Shorter styles also tend to look better in sandals and open-toed shoes. Nail techs recommend a gentle, rounded, or squoval shape for the most timeless appearance. It’s a return to basics in the best way.
Heavy embellishments
From rhinestones to 3D flowers, over-the-top nail art once made its way onto toes as a bold fashion statement. But in recent seasons, minimalism has taken the lead. Overloaded embellishments can feel impractical, especially when paired with open footwear. A clean design with maybe one tiny crystal or foil accent feels fresher and more refined. When it comes to nail art, less is officially more.
Chrome finishes
Once seen as futuristic and edgy, chrome pedicures are now taking a back seat. These high-shine finishes can easily look too loud or clash with your outfit or shoes. Pearlescent or satin finishes are a more current choice, offering the same visual interest without overwhelming the look. They reflect light in a softer, more elegant way. Think glow, not glare.
Burgundy pedicures
Deep burgundy was once the go-to for colder months, considered classic and mature. But it’s slowly losing ground to fresher, warmer alternatives like cocoa brown, terracotta, or even deep rose. These shades feel more modern while still offering depth and sophistication. Burgundy isn’t gone forever—it’s just evolving. Try a slightly lighter or muted variation to stay on trend.
Neon polish
Bright neon toes scream fun—but also very specific eras. They tend to look less elegant and more like a throwback to early 2010s festival style. Instead of highlighter hues, go for bold corals or warm reds that still make a statement without overwhelming your whole look. Neons are now reserved more for statement nails or party occasions than everyday wear. The trend is veering toward polish that complements rather than dominates.
Traditional French pedicures
The French tip pedicure used to be synonymous with clean and classy. But the thick white stripe and pink base are now being seen as a little too retro. Updated versions include micro-French tips, pastel tips, or switching the white for gold or nude shades. These subtle changes give the same clean feel without looking dated. It’s a great way to refresh a classic.
Matte black toenails
Matte black was once a go-to for those wanting a bold, edgy pedicure. But in recent years, it’s lost popularity in favor of softer or glossier finishes. The flat, dark look can appear dull or too heavy, especially during warmer months when lighter colors dominate. Instead, try glossy dark chocolate or inky navy shades for a rich but updated vibe. They still feel strong, just a little more refined.
Bright blue shades
Vibrant cobalt or electric blue once made a fun summer statement. Now, though, these bright tones are being replaced by muted coastal blues, periwinkle, and even slate gray tones. The newer blues feel more versatile and polished, blending better with outfits and seasonal trends. They’re still eye-catching but in a more understated way. Think beachy breeze, not bold neon.
Animal print toenail art
From zebra stripes to leopard spots, animal print pedicures had their moment. But as fashion turns more neutral and sleek, these bold patterns are becoming less common, especially on toes. They can look busy or dated, particularly if paired with loud sandals. Subtle accents like soft marbling give a similar sense of texture without overwhelming the nail. Keep the wild side for accessories instead.
