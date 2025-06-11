My ex fiance was cheating on me but I had no proof and I felt crazy and paranoid at that time, I even felt I was losing my mind. I needed closure badly and I hired Medialord although it's unethical and it's something I had to do. Just tell him I sent you… Though I am not proud of what I did but I had no choice, I was almost driven to the brink of suicide , he can also improve credit scores..you can also whatsapp or text him on +1 FIVE SIX FOUR TWO TWO FOUR FIVE EIGHT ZERO THREE...
Top 7 Pedicure Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2025
Step into summer with confidence and flair—our curated selection of playful and modern pedicure ideas has you covered! From effortlessly chic styles to bold, standout designs, these looks are perfect for the warmer months. Whether you’re drawn to dreamy pastels or imaginative nail art, you’re sure to find a favorite among these seasonal picks.
Wave goodbye to bold neon hues—this year is all about softness. The trend is leaning toward serene, subtle tones like sheer blushes and creamy finishes. These understated shades offer a clean, minimalist look that transitions effortlessly from sun-drenched beach vacations to relaxed city strolls.
1. Mint Mojito
Mint ’Mojito’ green is quickly becoming a go-to shade for Summer 2025. This breezy, cool-toned hue brings a sense of easy elegance and looks stunning against sun-bronzed skin. With its gentle yet lively character, it adds a playful, refreshing touch—ideal for everything from beach outings to urban adventures. As pastel tones continue to rise in popularity, mint is clearly at the forefront.
2. Soft Lavender
Expect this gentle, whimsical purple hue to take center stage this season. “Soft shades like lavender always complement sun-kissed skin and really capture the fresh, playful energy of the season while still looking contemporary,” says session manicurist Ami Streets. Similar to Mint Mojito, this soft lavender hue offers a subtle yet striking way to highlight your sun-kissed skin—perfect if you’re drawn to a soft, romantic aesthetic.
3. Pastel French pedicure
Pedicure expert Milly Mason is forecasting a colorful update to the timeless French tip this summer. Instead of the traditional white, expect to see soft pastels taking center stage.
“It’s so fun but chic at the same time,” says Mason. The sorbet-inspired look features delicate tones like mint, lilac, and baby blue—perfect for a stylish seasonal refresh.
4. Glittery red pedicure
Red has always been a timeless favorite, but it started to become outdated.
This year, the spotlight is on shimmer and sparkle—think dazzling, glitter-infused reds. If bold manicures aren’t quite your thing, experimenting with these radiant tones on your toes is the perfect way to ease in, as it embodies the sparkling mood that comes with sunshine and warmth.
5. Leopard print pedicure
Leopard print is trending on toes this summer. This fierce detail delivers undeniable main-character vibes with every step. Whether you’re opting for a few subtle spots or going full feline, the look is bold, fun, and unapologetically edgy—glamour meets wild instinct. The classic animal print continues to reign in nail art, and when paired with cool-toned, muted shades, it creates a striking contrast against sun-kissed skin.
6. Chocolate nails
Dark brown brings a refined, grounded feel to summer style, delivering a surprising dose of elegance. Its deep, earthy hue stands out against sun-kissed skin and pairs effortlessly with pale or neutral sandals. Understated yet impactful, it offers a contemporary alternative to the usual bright summer palette.
7. Pale pink ombré nails
Trade in your traditional white pedicure for a more delicate touch.
Pale pink ombré is the emerging favorite—subtle, romantic, and effortlessly elegant. It offers that clean, polished look with a whisper of softness. Think cotton candy sunsets, but refined and ready for sandal season.
Now that your pedicure is on point, it’s time to explore the top manicure trends set to dominate summer 2025.