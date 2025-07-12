10 Pedicure Ideas That Are Taking Over This July
Looking for fresh inspiration to update your summer look? This month, toenail trends are hotter than ever, and we’ve rounded up the most talked-about styles making waves right now. From bold patterns to soft pastels, these trending picks are all over your feed—and for good reason. Get ready to screenshot your favorites, because these are the must-try pedicure moments everyone’s loving this July.
Colored French
The French pedicure just got a summer remix—colored tips are painting their way onto the spotlight, swapping out classic white for vibrant, candy-toned hues. From cobalt blue to lavender gloss, it’s a playful twist making waves on sandy toes and poolside pics alike.
Colourmaxxing
Colourmaxxing introduces a bold, contemporary twist on summer styling, steering clear of the dated “Skittle look.” By choosing a duo of well-matched hues, such as vibrant green with electric blue, you instantly elevate your outfit. The result is a balance of creativity and elegance, ideal for a mature yet playful seasonal aesthetic.
Bubble pink
Move over Barbiecore, there’s a new pink in town.
This season, it’s all about bubblegum: softer, sweeter, and effortlessly chic. It whispers where hot pink used to shout, offering a fresh, candy-coated touch that’s more charm than chaos. Glossy and nostalgic, it wraps your toes in a pastel hue that feels like summer fun—refined.
Pale pink to white ombré
Ditch the usual white pedicure in favor of a more delicate upgrade.
Pale pink to white ombré is taking center stage—subtle, romantic, and effortlessly elegant. It delivers that understated “clean girl” radiance without overdoing it. Think soft, airy hues that channel cotton candy skies with a refined twist.
Dill green
Mint green is stepping aside this season to let a deeper, moodier cousin shine: dill green.
Earthy yet unexpectedly chic, it’s the quiet statement color showing up on nails, accessories, and even swimwear trims. Think of it as the neutral that flirts with boldness—cool, grounded, and effortlessly elegant in the heat.
Regal red
The classic red pedicure continues to reign supreme this summer, proving it’s a timeless staple. Whether you’re lounging poolside or dressing up for a night out, bold red toes bring effortless chic to any look. Its vibrant elegance adds just the right pop of color to sandals and open-toe heels. A trend that never fades—just gets glossier.
Butter shade
Butter yellow is still going strong this season, adding a soft, sun-kissed touch to every step. This creamy pastel shade is both playful and polished, perfect for warm-weather vibes. It pairs beautifully with sandals and beachy looks, keeping things light, fresh, and totally on-trend.
Baby blue
Baby blue is a summer favorite once again this year, offering a cool and calming vibe that’s perfect for sunny days. This delicate shade adds a refreshing pop of color to any sandal look. Its dreamy, breezy charm makes it a go-to for effortless summer style.
Sweet Coral
Coral pedicures are this summer’s sun-kissed secret—vibrant, warm, and just bold enough to catch the light with every step. The shade flatters every skin tone and pairs effortlessly with both beachwear and strappy evening sandals. It’s the color that says vacation, even if you’re just lounging at home.
Zebra pattern
Zebra-print pedicures are making a bold mark this summer, combining playful edge with high-contrast elegance. To achieve the look, start with a clean white or nude base coat, then use a fine nail art brush or striping tool to paint irregular black stripes—think organic, not uniform, to mimic real zebra patterns.
Whether done freehand or with nail stickers for a quicker option, a glossy top coat seals the design and gives it that polished, salon-worthy finish.
