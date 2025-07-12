10 Pedicure Ideas That Are Taking Over This July

Zebra-print pedicures are making a bold mark this summer, combining playful edge with high-contrast elegance. To achieve the look, start with a clean white or nude base coat, then use a fine nail art brush or striping tool to paint irregular black stripes—think organic, not uniform, to mimic real zebra patterns.

Whether done freehand or with nail stickers for a quicker option, a glossy top coat seals the design and gives it that polished, salon-worthy finish.