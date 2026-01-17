My Cousin Uninvited Me to Save Money—My Petty Revenge Was Absolutely Worth It

Hey, Bright Side.

So, I need to vent because this still makes me fume. Two weeks before my cousin’s wedding, I get this mass text from her. Like, 30 people got the same message. And it literally said, “You’re uninvited due to cost increases.”

Cool. Thanks for letting me know two weeks before your big day, after we’d already bought gifts and booked hotels. My family offered to cover the $3,000 “gap” so she could still keep us on the guest list. She refused.