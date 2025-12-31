I Refuse to Let My Stepson Disrespect Me, His Arrogance Cost Him Big

Hello, Bright Side!

So, some context: my stepson is 17. I’ve basically raised him since he was 14 because his mom moved abroad. I drive him places, buy his clothes, cook his meals, do laundry, you name it. Honestly, I’ve tried to do it with love, but also with the expectation that he’d at least show some respect.

Well, yesterday I overheard him laughing on the phone with his friends. He literally said, “She’s just the maid!” like it was a joke. And yeah, my feelings were crushed, but I also felt kind of done with always being taken for granted.