I Refuse to Be Treated Like a Servant in My Own Home, So I Had to Draw the Line

I tried to be patient because, you know, family. I thought it was temporary. Spoiler: it was not temporary.

Anyway, yesterday I hung a Do Not Disturb sign because my stepmom kept barging in, and I couldn’t focus. Apparently that was enough to spark a full-on conspiracy melt down.

Later that night, I went to grab water and heard whispering in the kitchen. I wasn’t trying to eavesdrop, but then I heard my name, so yeah, I froze. Trina goes, “She’s getting restless.”