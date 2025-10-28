I Started to Work and My Stepmom Quit Her Job on Purpose Hoping I’d Provide

At first, I laughed a little because I thought she was joking. But she wasn’t. She said it like she meant it, like I somehow owed her for raising me.

I looked at my dad, waiting for him to jump in or laugh or something, but he said something like that I never needed anything while I was growing up. They made sure of that. Now it was my turn to help out for a while.

So I did, at first. I started covering small things: groceries, bills, gas.