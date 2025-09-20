My Sister Swears She’ll Move Out Soon, but I Feel Like I’m Being Played

The breaking point was last week. I got home from a long day at work, opened the door, and there’s a full-blown party happening in my living room. Music blasting, random people I’ve never seen in my life chilling on my couch. I’m standing there in my work clothes, just staring.

When I asked her what was going on, she literally shrugged and said something like this, “Why can’t you just let me live my life?” Like??? Girl, you’re living your life in my apartment, rent-free.

I ended up snapping and told her this wasn’t working anymore, and now she’s mad at me for “turning my back on family when she needed me most.” My mom’s also guilt-tripping me saying, that she has nowhere else to go. So now I feel like the bad guy, even though I don’t think I am.

Bright Side, am I being heartless here? Or is it time to finally put my foot down and kick her out?

Thank you in advance,

Jinny