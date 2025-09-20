My Sister Swears She’ll Move Out Soon, but I Feel Like I’m Being Played
Sometimes when family leans on each other during tough times, what starts as a short-term arrangement can slowly stretch into something more complicated. Without clear boundaries, it’s easy for good intentions to turn into stress, tension, and even resentment.
Jinny’s story:
Hey Bright Side!
So when my sister’s divorce went through a few months ago, she asked if she could crash at my place until she got back on her feet. I didn’t even think twice about it, of course I said yes. She was going through a lot, and I figured a couple months max, right?
But here’s the thing: every time I gently ask about her next step, she repeats the same line about needing to save a little more. Yet those so-called savings look more like endless online shopping and late-night DoorDash.
The breaking point was last week. I got home from a long day at work, opened the door, and there’s a full-blown party happening in my living room. Music blasting, random people I’ve never seen in my life chilling on my couch. I’m standing there in my work clothes, just staring.
When I asked her what was going on, she literally shrugged and said something like this, “Why can’t you just let me live my life?” Like??? Girl, you’re living your life in my apartment, rent-free.
I ended up snapping and told her this wasn’t working anymore, and now she’s mad at me for “turning my back on family when she needed me most.” My mom’s also guilt-tripping me saying, that she has nowhere else to go. So now I feel like the bad guy, even though I don’t think I am.
Bright Side, am I being heartless here? Or is it time to finally put my foot down and kick her out?
Thank you in advance,
Jinny
Thank you for opening up and sharing your story, Jinny! It’s not easy to put something like this out there. We really listened and tried to gather some thoughtful advice that might actually help. Hopefully, these insights give you a bit of clarity and a reminder that you’re not dealing with this alone.
- The “temporary” houseguest trap — Look, “temporary” can stretch into forever if you don’t draw the line. If you keep letting her stall with the “I just need more time” excuse, she’ll take it. Set a clear deadline, like, an actual date, and tell her she needs to figure out her next move by then. Otherwise, she’ll never leave.
- Guilt-tripping family members — Your mom saying, “She has nowhere else to go”? Classic family guilt trip. The truth is, there are always other options, friends, roommates, short-term rentals, even moving back with Mom. Don’t let them dump her entire future on your shoulders.
- What you’re teaching her — If you keep letting her stay, you’re basically teaching her: “It’s okay to avoid adulting because someone will bail me out.” Do you really want to be the reason she never learns? Sometimes the most loving thing is pushing someone out of the nest.
At the end of the day, setting boundaries doesn’t mean you don’t care, it means you value both your peace and your relationship. With clear expectations, it’s possible to support loved ones while still protecting your own space.