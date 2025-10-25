I Refuse to Support Parents Who Never Cared for Me — I Won’t Sacrifice Myself as Their Backup Plan

Hi Bright Side team,

My parents never raised me—just fed me enough to survive. At 17, I left with no goodbye and never spoke to any of them again. Eight years later, they called for the first time: “You owe us now. Send $1,500 a month—it’s your duty.” I hung up. Days later, they tried to sue me for financial support.

While I built my defense, my aunt somehow reached me. She said, trembling, “I thought you knew... about your grandmother.” I didn’t. Turns out, Grandma left a large bank account in my name—no will, just a letter asking my aunt to protect it. But I vanished, and my aunt assumed I’d taken it and left.

Last month, she finally discovered the truth — my parents had hidden everything. They cashed out what my grandmother left for me and now have the nerve to ask for more. She even showed me a letter from my grandmother that I never received.

I didn’t call them. I sent them one photo: Grandma’s letter. No words, no reply. Let them sit with the ghost of the woman who loved me more than they ever did.