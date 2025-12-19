It is good that you are not running to the rescue anymore. If your mother's apology was sincere, that is great, too. Have your siblings SAID or DONE ANYTHING, to let you know that they realize now, how much you did for your parents? If you CHOOSE to help your family occasionally, you should. Remember, though, they CAN change their WILLS, at any time, and cut you out, again. I know that this isn't about the money, for you, but he careful that you don't fall into the same routine as before. Your parents MAY NOT have ANYTHING to leave for their children, by the time they pass. When one of them die the other STILL has control over THEIR ASSETS. I wish you well, and I am sorry that you were used in such a way.
My Parents Chose My Golden Child Brother Over Me—Until They Needed My Help
Many families have an unspoken script: the responsible kid, the wild one, the favorite one, and the “easy child” who never asks for anything. But what happens when that script becomes an excuse to take someone for granted?
One of our readers shared a story that reveals just how deeply family expectations can cut—and what happens when the person who always held everything together finally steps away.
Anna’s letter:
I’m the middle child—the “easy one,” the one who never caused trouble, the one who everyone assumed would be fine without help. My older brother has three kids. My younger sister has two. I chose a different path: I’m child-free, financially stable, and happy.
Apparently, that meant I didn’t “need” anything.
I only found out the truth because my mom slipped up during a family dinner. She mentioned, casually, that the house would “stay in the family” through my older brother because “he has responsibilities.”
When I froze, she immediately tried to change the subject. I pressed.
She sighed and said it outright, “You don’t have children. You don’t need an inheritance. You’ve always been fine on your own.”
It wasn’t said with cruelty—that almost made it worse. It was said with certainty, like it was logical. Like it was fair.
My brother avoided my eyes. My sister whispered that “this is just how things work.” Something in me snapped.
I had spent years helping them—free babysitting, emergency loans never repaid, driving my parents to appointments, fixing their tech, and handling bills when they were overwhelmed. I was the daughter they leaned on the most but valued the least.
So I stopped.
Not dramatically. No shouting match. I just... backed out.
When they needed babysitting: “Sorry, I can’t.”
When they asked for help with bills: “I’m not available.”
When they asked me to manage their doctor appointments: “You’ll have to ask one of the others.”
At first, they treated it like a phase. Then reality hit them.
My brother couldn’t juggle work and kids. My sister couldn’t handle driving our parents around on top of her own chaos. My parents felt the absence immediately.
Two months in, my dad called and asked why I was being “distant.” He sounded frustrated, not worried.
I told him the truth: “You decided I don’t matter to the future of this family. I’m living accordingly.”
Silence. Then, the inevitable: “We didn’t mean it like that.”
But they did. They just didn’t expect consequences.
Three more months passed. My parents’ health got more complicated, and the siblings they relied on were overwhelmed. I still kept my distance, but I wasn’t cruel about it—I was simply no longer their default support.
Then one day, my mom asked to meet privately.
For the first time in my life, she apologized. Not the half-hearted kind—the real, sobbing, shaking kind. She said they had taken advantage of me for years because I didn’t “burden” them with problems of my own. Because I was “too strong.”
And the kicker? They had rewritten the will. Everything was split evenly.
Not because I demanded it. Because they finally understood what my presence had been worth.
I forgave them—but I won’t become the family’s safety net again. And they don’t expect me to.
Anna
Thank you, Anna, for sharing this deeply personal story with us.
If you’ve ever faced something similar, we’d love to hear your thoughts and experiences—share them in the comments.
Do Parents Really Have a Favorite Child? A New Study Suggests... Yes.
You might say you love all your children equally—but your kids and even the rest of the family may have a different perspective. And according to new research, favoritism in families isn’t just real; it’s more common and more complicated than most parents admit.
A new meta-analysis published by the American Psychological Association looked at 30 studies and more than 19,000 people. The goal: to understand who tends to become the “favorite child,” why it happens, and how it affects everyone involved.
Who Usually Becomes the Favorite?
The findings may surprise you: daughters and kids who are more conscientious and agreeable tend to be treated more favorably.
That doesn’t mean birth order and personality don’t matter—they do. But the study suggests it’s less about being the eldest or youngest and more about how easy (or difficult) each child is to parent.
As lead author Dr. Alexander Jensen puts it, “There’s usually more going on than just a preference for one sibling over another.”
Temperament, responsibility, and even resemblance to a beloved relative can play a role.
Yes, favoritism has real consequences.
Being the “favorite” can feel like an advantage—and in many ways, it is. Research found that favored children tend to have:
- Better mental health
- Higher academic performance
- Stronger emotional regulation
- More positive relationships
But there’s a flip side.
Favored kids can become overindulged or feel pressured to keep performing to maintain that status. That pressure can follow them into adulthood.
On the other hand, the unfavored child may face more challenges. According to Jensen, they are at higher risk for:
- Mental health struggles
- Bad habits
- Conflict at home and school
- Poorer family relationships
Still, experts emphasize that family dynamics are nuanced—not every “less favored” child struggles, and not every “favorite” thrives.
And when in doubt? Ask your children directly how they feel. They’ll tell you, one way or another.
