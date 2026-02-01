I Lost My Job to “Restructuring” and My Severance Disappeared, Then I Turned the Tables

The company announced a “restructuring” on a random Tuesday morning. My boss, who I’d worked for for five years, wouldn’t even look me in the eye. They handed me a packet saying my position was redundant, but it promised a three-month severance if I signed a non-disparagement agreement. I signed it, packed my bag, and left.

A week later, the money never hit. I called HR and they told me that because the company was technically “refinancing,” all severance payouts were on hold for ninety days. They basically tricked me into signing away my right to sue, then held my money hostage.

Meanwhile, they were still using the massive list of high-value clients I spent three years building through personal networking.

They thought they were being clever by keeping my list without paying me. Since they hadn’t actually completed the payout, I decided that the data was still mine. I sat down and bcc’d every single high-value lead I’d ever brought in.

I didn’t bash the company—I just told them I was now working independently. I told them if they wanted the same results they were used to, they could reach me at my personal number starting immediately.

By Tuesday, my old boss was blowing up my phone. He was screaming that I was “stealing” his business. I just told him, “You told me the money was on hold for 90 days. Since you haven’t paid for my silence yet, I’m just a freelancer talking to my friends.”

He realized he was about to lose nearly half his revenue over a single severance check. The money hit my account in full less than an hour later. I still took my three biggest clients with me anyway. They tried to save a few grand and ended up losing millions in contracts.

