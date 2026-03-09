I Refused to Abandon My Approved Time Off—HR Response Left Me Shaking

Hi Bright Side,

I’ve been at my company for four years. Last quarter, I closed the biggest deal we’ve ever had. I’m talking months of work, late nights, weekends, everything. When it finally went through, my manager called me personally to say congratulations.

He approved 39 vacation days as a thank you. Said I earned it. I was shocked but honestly, it felt good to finally be recognized. I booked a trip, told my family, and left feeling like all that sacrifice actually meant something.

Two weeks into my vacation, I got a call from HR. They said there had been a “system error” and my time off was never officially approved. They told me I needed to return to the office immediately.

I asked how 39 days got approved by accident. No real answer. Just “come back now.” I didn’t.

I had flights booked, hotels paid for, family waiting. I told them I’d be back when my vacation ended as planned. They went silent. No follow up. I thought maybe they realized how ridiculous they sounded.

The next day, I logged into my work account to check emails. My hands started shaking. My access had been revoked. My email was deactivated.

I called my manager. No answer. Called HR. They said I had been marked as “voluntarily resigned” for “job abandonment.”

Four years. One massive deal. And they erased me like I never existed.

I have everything in writing. The approval. The congratulations. All of it. But now I’m sitting here with no job, no reference, and a company that’s pretending I quit. I don’t even know where to start.

Do I get a lawyer? Do I go public? Has anyone been through something like this? I’m completely lost.

Jenna P.