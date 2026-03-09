Call a lawyer and contact the whale of a client you got them fill them in on how they treated u and see what happens best of luck
I Refused to Abandon My Approved Time Off—HR Response Left Me Shaking
Employees want to feel valued at work. Recognition, fair treatment, time off when earned. But the reality in many workplaces is different.
Promises get broken. Policies change without warning. And the people who give the most often get the least in return. When trust between employee and employer falls apart, the consequences can be devastating.
Here’s what Jenna shared with us:
Hi Bright Side,
I’ve been at my company for four years. Last quarter, I closed the biggest deal we’ve ever had. I’m talking months of work, late nights, weekends, everything. When it finally went through, my manager called me personally to say congratulations.
He approved 39 vacation days as a thank you. Said I earned it. I was shocked but honestly, it felt good to finally be recognized. I booked a trip, told my family, and left feeling like all that sacrifice actually meant something.
Two weeks into my vacation, I got a call from HR. They said there had been a “system error” and my time off was never officially approved. They told me I needed to return to the office immediately.
I asked how 39 days got approved by accident. No real answer. Just “come back now.” I didn’t.
I had flights booked, hotels paid for, family waiting. I told them I’d be back when my vacation ended as planned. They went silent. No follow up. I thought maybe they realized how ridiculous they sounded.
The next day, I logged into my work account to check emails. My hands started shaking. My access had been revoked. My email was deactivated.
I called my manager. No answer. Called HR. They said I had been marked as “voluntarily resigned” for “job abandonment.”
Four years. One massive deal. And they erased me like I never existed.
I have everything in writing. The approval. The congratulations. All of it. But now I’m sitting here with no job, no reference, and a company that’s pretending I quit. I don’t even know where to start.
Do I get a lawyer? Do I go public? Has anyone been through something like this? I’m completely lost.
Jenna P.
Jenna, thank you for sharing this. You did everything right. You worked hard. You delivered results. You trusted your manager when he said you earned those days.
That wasn’t naive, that was reasonable. What happened after isn’t a reflection of you. It’s a company covering its tracks and hoping you’ll disappear quietly. You have the receipts. That matters more than they want you to believe right now.
If your workplace ever pulls something like this, here’s what might actually help.
This is the kind of situation where panic takes over and you don’t know what to do first. Take a breath. Then get strategic.
- Before you do anything, save every single piece of evidence you have. Emails. Slack messages. Screenshots. Approval confirmations.
Store them somewhere outside your work account because once you lose access, it’s gone.
- Write down a timeline while it’s fresh. Dates, names, what was said, how it was communicated. Memory fades fast and details matter if this goes further.
- Don’t sign anything they send you without reading it carefully. If they’re calling it a resignation, they might try to get you to confirm that in writing. Don’t.
- Talk to an employment lawyer before you talk to anyone else. Many offer free consultations. Even one conversation can tell you if you have a case and what your options are.
- If you’re in a state or country with specific labor protections, look them up. Wrongful termination and retaliation have legal definitions and consequences.
- Don’t go public until you’ve spoken to a professional. It feels good to expose them but it can also hurt your case if done too early.
- Lean on people you trust right now. This is isolating and confusing. You don’t have to figure it out alone.
The relationship between employees and employers should be built on trust. But trust without documentation is just hope. In today’s workplace, protecting yourself isn’t paranoid. It’s necessary. Save your emails, screenshot approvals and keep records outside company systems.
Because when things go wrong, your word against theirs won’t be enough. If you’ve ever felt blindsided by a workplace decision or watched your hard work get dismissed, you’re not alone. Share your experience below. Your story might help someone else going through the same thing.
It sounds like you have a strong case for a wrongful termination lawsuit. Contact an employment lawyer immediately, and save every single communication with your company, especially anything relating to your vacation approval. "System Error" is not a legitimate reason to demand you return from your approved vacation two weeks in, and terminating you for refusing to do so sounds like retaliation--something that the courts take even more seriously than wrongful termination. Insist that all communication with the company go through your lawyer, and don't talk about the case with anybody--that means friends, co-workers, even social media--without your lawyer's permission. This situation is bad, but you did not do anything wrong. Good luck!
IF YOU WERE ON APPROVED LEAVE, WHY TF DID YOU ANSWER A CALL FROM WORK? ONCE YOU ENGAGE WITH THEM, THEY CAN SAY THAT YOU "KNEW" IT WAS A MISTAKE. NEVER ANSWER ANY CALL FROM YOUR JOB AFTER HOURS/TIME OFF ,YOU ARE NOT CONTRACTED TO DO SO. GET A LAWYER, CALL THE CLIENT, AND GI FROM THERE