I Refuse to Be Treated Like the Family Nanny—And My Mom Chose Her Boyfriend Over Me
Mimi’s letter:
Hey Bright Side,
My parents divorced when I was 16, and I live with my mom, her boyfriend Mark, and his 11-year-old son, Jake. Usually things are okay, tolerable, I guess, but this weekend? It all blew up.
I was swamped with a huge uni assignment, the kind that could seriously ruin my grade if I didn’t finish it.
Then Mark comes in and says, “You need to watch Jake for the afternoon.” I froze and said I couldn’t, I had uni work. Before I could even explain why, Mark slammed his hand down and snapped, calling me irresponsible.
I’ve never refused to babysit before, and this was the first time he just showed up without telling me in advance. My stomach dropped. Something felt off. Then my mom walks in, calm on the surface but with this mean tone, and says he’s right.
That’s when I learned she had promised Mark I’d babysit Jake this weekend, without telling me. Her reasoning? She thought it would teach me responsibility and help me bond with Jake.
What she didn’t consider was how stressed I already was, or how it would make me feel like the family nanny. So yes, Mark blew up, and my mom just sided with him. I felt cornered, frustrated, and honestly kind of betrayed.
I wanted to explain that I had real responsibilities, but his anger was too loud, Jake looked worried, and my mom’s calm judgment made me feel like I was in the wrong no matter what I said. What makes my heart even heavier is that my mom didn’t see me in that moment. She didn’t consider my stress, my boundaries, or the fact that I’m still just a teenager trying to manage school and life.
She chose her boyfriend over me, and it really hurt. I love my mom, but this weekend made me seriously question how much she values me and my boundaries. What should I think or do?
Thank you,
Mimi
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, Mimi! We know it wasn’t easy to open up about something so personal, and we really appreciate your honesty.
- Validate others without losing yourself — You noticed Mark was stressed and exhausted, and yeah, it explains some of his reaction. You can acknowledge that without taking the blame: “I get that you’re under pressure, and I want to help when I can, but I also have school to handle.” It keeps empathy alive without sacrificing your own needs.
- Keep a mental “contract” in your head — When living in a blended household, things can get messy. Try making a little mental rule: if someone expects you to do something, you need explicit notice. It’s like your own tiny contract, if they want you to commit, they need to tell you first. It prevents blindsiding moments like this weekend.
- Accept that parents are human, not perfect — Your mom siding with Mark hurt, and yeah, it stings, but it doesn’t mean she doesn’t care about you. Sometimes adults make choices that are more about avoiding conflict or smoothing over someone else’s feelings. Recognizing that it’s not personal can help you process your anger without bottling it.
While blended family dynamics can be tricky, clear communication and setting healthy boundaries can make a big difference. With patience and understanding, teens and parents can build stronger, more supportive relationships over time.
Comments
Would speak to Mom about volunteering you to babysitting without even hav8ng decency to ask first. Both need remember Mimi is a teenager not a free nanny/sitter on command. Mark slamming his hand on OPs desk snapping about being irresponsible is being the AH on both adults part especially when Mimi never agreed. Not her child or responsibility to babysit whenever he needs. She has right to decline especially when swamped with homework. He could hire sitter or Mom watch the child not just declare Mimi babysitter without even asking first