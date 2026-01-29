I Refuse to Support My SAHM Wife After Discovering Her Secret

She said, “But the bills are piling up! What are we supposed to do to pay for all this?” I gave her an unreadable look and said, “I don’t know, maybe you should use some of that freelance money you’ve been hiding?” She went pale when she heard those words.



But I wasn’t done yet. I told her she had two choices: she could either start contributing or she could leave. And she mustn’t think I’ll just hand over custody of our son. If she wanted him, she’d have to fight for it like I had to fight to keep our household afloat because she refused to lend a hand.



She’s been paying the bills ever since, but our relationship took a knock because of it, and I can’t help but wonder if I went too far. So Bright Side, what do you think? Did I do the right thing? Or should I just have walked away with dignity?



Regards,

William S.