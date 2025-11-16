My Wife Wanted to Divorce Me Over Dinner, but Her Next Move Made Everything Worse

She started crying and yelled at me, saying that she wanted a divorce. I thought she was being ridiculous. It was just a dinner, not a night on the town, and it wasn’t like I made anything fancy either. But she insisted that I was being insensitive and that I didn’t care about her.

I slept on the couch that night, thinking it would help, but I was wrong. When I woke up the next morning, she was all smiles, and she acted like nothing had happened. She even made me breakfast, so I thought she realized that she had overreacted.



But when I got home from work last week, she was gone and so was all of her stuff. All I found was a note that said, “Now you only have to worry about cooking for yourself.” I was shocked and called her. She said she had moved in with her sister and didn’t want to see me.



I told her that she was being dramatic. I work hard to pay our bills, and I just wanted to get to sleep that night because I had a rough day at work. But she didn’t want to find a solution. She just kept trying to guilt-trip me into ’admitting my mistakes.’