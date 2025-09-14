My Wife Betrayed Me With My Brother, and They Got What They Deserved

“Hi Bright Side!

After ten years of marriage, I found out my wife was seeing my brother. His ex sent me a photo of them kissing. At first, I just stared at it, not wanting to believe it. But it was real. I couldn’t ignore it, and I knew things had changed forever.

When she got pregnant, I knew it wasn’t mine. Things turned into a huge family drama. Her mother stopped speaking to her, and my family wasn’t speaking to her either after a big fight. They were completely isolated. She tried to use the pregnancy to get me to stay, but I wasn’t having it. I couldn’t trust her again, and I refused to let her manipulate the situation. I cut all contact and didn’t ask about them at all. Still, I had a feeling something would happen when that baby was born.”