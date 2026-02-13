I Refused to Talk to My Parents After They Chose My Ex-Wife Over Me

Dear Bright Side,

In 2019, I discovered my ex-wife had drained $86,000 from our joint savings to fund her sister’s new business. When I confronted her, she showed zero remorse and said it was her money too. I filed for divorce.

Here’s the insane part: my parents paid for her divorce attorney. An expensive one. They told me I was “abandoning family” and that I needed to “work through it.”

The divorce dragged on for two years because they funded her entire legal battle against me. My dad even testified as a character witness for her. When it finally ended, I moved two states away and blocked them on everything.