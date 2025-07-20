I Had an Affair With a Friend’s Husband—and Her Reaction Left Me Fuming

“I (32F) became friends with Sarah (33F) shortly after starting my current job. She was the first to really make me feel welcome. We quickly grew close—lunch breaks, vent sessions, even weekend texts. So, 2 years later, when she invited me to dinner with her family, I was genuinely excited. But the second I walked in and saw her husband, my stomach dropped. I knew him. We’d gone on a few dates about seven months ago. He vanished without a word.

He clearly recognized me, too—His attempt to play it cool was almost embarrassing—he avoided eye contact, over-poured the juice, and acted like the salad dressing was a life-or-death decision. He had a terrible poker face. But I don’t play dumb. Trying to stay calm, I asked how long they’d been married. ‘Three years!’ Sarah smiled. My heart sank. She picked up on the tension and joked, ‘Wait, do you two know each other?’

He forced a laugh and said, ‘What? No, I don’t think so.’

I looked at her and said, ‘Actually, yeah—we went out a few times about a year ago.’

Her face fell. She stared at both of us, then quietly asked me to leave. So I did.

Now I can’t stop thinking about it. I didn’t know he was married, and I never meant for her to find out like that—but part of me feels like she deserved the truth. Still, maybe I should’ve handled it differently. Should I reach out and explain myself? Or just stay out of it and let her come to her own conclusions? I genuinely don’t know what’s right here.”