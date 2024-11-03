I Had an Affair With a Married Man, Now That I’m Pregnant, His Wife Reached Out to Me With an Outrageous Suggestion

Rachel, our 34-year-old reader, has recently shared her dramatic story with us in an emotional letter. The woman consciously became an affair partner to a married man with 2 kids and broke his family. Now, Rachel is pregnant, and she expected her significant other to take an important step and divorce his wife. The woman wanted to legalize her relationship with a man she loved with all her heart, but instead, she received a very strange and disturbing call from his wife. And Rachel’s life from then on turned into one huge dilemma.

Rachel, 34, has recently penned a letter to our editorial that sounded like a real cry for help. The woman strongly believes that she deserves happiness and love, but life made its own corrections to her optimistic plans and illusions, and now she is at a loss. Rachel asked us to publish her story, in order to get opinions of other people, who, she hopes, won't judge her for what she has done, but will look deeper into her problem and will help her to find the right solution of her uneasy situation. She opened her letter, saying, "Hi, Bright Side! I've never thought that I would be the mistress of a married man. I have been raised in a family with strong moral values, and the very thought of being a reason why someone's family fell apart makes me feel uneasy.

But what's done is done, and I did have an affair with a man who had a family and wasn't divorced when we first met. And the day I met Kevin, my significant other, took a toll on my life. And now I just don't know what to do, and I strongly need help and advice."

Rachel had an affair with her new colleague, Kevin.

Rachel goes on with her story, saying, “My new coworker, Kevin, is married and has 2 kids. We had this spark between us instantly. He said he loved me on our 2nd date, and he wanted to divorce his wife of 15 years. He called her ugly, ignorant and selfish. He despised her.” “Now I’m pregnant with our baby. Last night, Kevin’s wife called me and, to my shock, she knew everything about me: my name, my age, she knew where I lived, and she knew I was 4 months pregnant with her husband’s baby. Andrea, Kevin’s wife, appeared to be a very moderate and wise woman.

When she called me, she didn’t blame me of anything. She just introduced herself, then she told me she knew everything about me and, while I was still recovering from such an unexpected and even shocking call.” “She asked me if I could meet her somewhere in a nearby cafe. She said we need to talk, and that she has a suggestion that I might be interested in. I didn’t say no, and I deeply regret it now. Now, I realize that I should’ve called Kevin and asked him to finally settle the things with his soon-to-be-ex wife. But, to my further regret, I agreed to meet Andrea for a talk.”

Rachel received a very strange offer from Kevin's wife.

Rachel goes on with her story, saying, "Andrea asked me to keep our appointment secret from Kevin. She explained that he would definitely be trying to talk me off from this conversation. But she insisted that she still has something important to tell me, this is why she was asking me to try to make our encounter happen." "I didn't tell anything to Kevin. I told him that I had a meeting with a friend in the city, and it was so hard to keep calm, to sound calm and not to cause any suspicions from him.

When I arrived to the place we agreed to meet in, I instantly recognized Andrea, though I had never seen her before. She wasn't ugly at all, she was an extremely good-looking woman, who radiated self-confidence and serenity." "Andrea didn't come to our meeting alone. She was accompanied by her and Kevin's kids. Sarah, 17, and Olaf, 14, were sitting with their mother, waiting for me, like I wasn't their dad's pregnant lover, but at least some good friend of their mother. Andrea introduced me to her kids as 'Rachel, your dad's mistress,' and Kevin's kids seemed to be just okay with that. It was bizarre and not what I expected." "Then, Andrea said, 'Okay, dear Rachel, let me get straight to the point. I know that my husband has been unfaithful to me many times. I finally came to terms with his adulteries, as long as there were no side kids. But your case is different now, and this is why I asked you to meet me. I have something to offer you, and please, don't say no at once, take your time to think.'"

The shocking offer made Rachel feel ill at ease.

Rachel said, “Andrea told me that she divorced Kevin 3 months ago, which I didn’t know about. She insisted that, as soon as I’m pregnant and will have a baby soon, she wants her kids to know their sibling and for my baby to know their siblings. That sounded so weird to me!” “At first, I doubted that Andrea was being genuine with her suggestion. If I had a husband, and he fathered a child outside of our marriage, I don’t think I would ever come up with such a suggestion. Besides that, Kevin’s kids are teenagers, so I strongly doubted if they would want anything to do with the baby and the woman their father was having an affair with. It all seemed so odd to me.” “But then, Kevin’s kids took a word. Sarah told me that she already loved her yet unborn sibling and that she would love to pamper the baby and be a perfect stepsister from the day one of their life. Olaf, Kevin’s son, was also very enthusiastic about the baby and I saw it in his eyes that he was, well, really happy about having a sibling soon!” “I left that meeting with mixed feelings, and now I don’t know what to do. I haven’t told Kevin yet, and I don’t know how to proceed with our own relationship. I wasn’t even aware of his divorce, and now Andrea and his kids added some fuel to the fire with their intentions towards my future baby. What should I do?”