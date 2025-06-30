7 Jewelry Trends From the Past That Are Taking Over This Summer 2025
Jewelry trends for summer 2025 are anything but predictable. Just when we thought some styles were gone for good, they’re back, louder, shinier, and more irresistible than ever. From nostalgic Y2K gems to bold, sculptural pieces, this season it’s time to accessorize old-fashioned favorites making a comeback. Ready to see which jewelry trends are taking over summer 2025? You might be surprised what’s suddenly in again.
Shell necklaces
Gold‑plated shell necklaces are having a major glow-up for Summer 2025: think polished cowrie and spiral pendants, chic, sculptural, and far from tourist‑trap gimmicks. Stacked or solo, they channel that luxe “shellcore” vibe—wearable art that works equally well with linen two-pieces or evening wear, an instant coastal goddess statement
Chunky rainbow beads
Classic hoop earring
For Summer 2025, the classic hoop earring is always a quiet, confident comeback, sleek, minimal, and effortlessly chic. Whether chunky or wafer-thin, these timeless hoops pair with everything from breezy linen to bold neons. No drama, just polished power.
Baroque pearls
Pearl earrings? Pure statement-makers. Each pearl flaunts its own wild hue—rosé blush, electric lime, honey gold, and an oil-slicked ocean tone at the base—strung vertically like a rebellious rainbow. No symmetry, no apologies. Summer 2025 trend takeaway: if your pearls aren’t misbehaving, you’re doing it wrong.
Chunky earring
Yes, they’re classic—and sure, some might say, ’Ugh, so boring’—but the chunky gold earring is back (again), but this time it’s louder, smoother, and unapologetically ‘80s. Think molten metal meets minimalist armor, perfect for dressing up a white tee or clashing with pearls. Whether it’s a thick hoop, a dome stud, or a hammered drop, it’s not just jewelry. It’s a power move.
Pendant necklace
This summer, jewelry is going back to nature—and while these pieces might once have been seen as outdated, they’re officially back on trend. We’re talking stone pendant necklaces, like this smooth, teardrop-shaped piece on a simple black cord. No sparkle, no fuss, just effortless style. It’s the kind of necklace that looks good with everything: tank tops, linen shirts, even a swimsuit. It gives off calm, beachy, earthy vibes. Whether it’s jade, aventurine, or just a pretty green stone, it adds that one special touch without trying too hard.
Pendant earring
Drop earrings bring together soft pink, lilac, and deep rose stones in a shimmering teardrop shape. Sure, for some they might feel a bit ’too much’ or not quite their style—but this design strikes the perfect balance: elegant without being over-the-top. While not overly trendy, these earrings have a timeless charm that makes them easy to wear year after year. Lightweight and eye-catching, they’re ideal for adding a touch of color and sparkle without overdoing it.
