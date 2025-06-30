7 Jewelry Trends From the Past That Are Taking Over This Summer 2025

This summer, jewelry is going back to nature—and while these pieces might once have been seen as outdated, they’re officially back on trend. We’re talking stone pendant necklaces, like this smooth, teardrop-shaped piece on a simple black cord. No sparkle, no fuss, just effortless style. It’s the kind of necklace that looks good with everything: tank tops, linen shirts, even a swimsuit. It gives off calm, beachy, earthy vibes. Whether it’s jade, aventurine, or just a pretty green stone, it adds that one special touch without trying too hard.