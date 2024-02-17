My Fiancé Met My Family and He Ended Up Dating My Sister

It’s great when your partner gets along well with your family. However, our reader found out that her fiancé’s relationship with her sister is inappropriately close. Who’d have ever thought that such a gathering could have terrible consequences.

One of our readers reached out to us.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We’re very sorry about your situation, and we’re here to give you some tips that might help you cope with the pain.

Set boundaries.

Since your fiancé started dating your sister, you might see him more often or hear about him through her. Tell your sister that you prefer not to spend time with her when he’s around, and ask her not to discuss their relationship with you. If you’re hurt and angry at your sister, consider cutting off contact with her for a while. Obviously, you need time to heal.

Talk to your parents.

You need a lot of support right now, so consider getting it from your parents. It’s important to open up and not bottle up any feelings. Perhaps, your parents will give you some advice on how to cope with the pain, or they can suggest some activities that might make you feel better. Reach out to those who care about you, they’re there to help you through it.

Cut off contact with your ex-fiancé.

Block him everywhere and don’t let him destroy your well-being. Don’t talk to him about what happened, either. You saw everything with your own eyes and you don’t need further explanation. By discussing it with him, you’ll be opening the old wound. It’s better to forget about his existence completely, he’s not worth your time.

Try going to therapy.

Your two nearest and dearest people betrayed you, so we imagine how heartbroken you are. It might be hard for you to cope with the emotions alone and move on, so consider going to therapy. It can be a safe space where you can open up. Let yourself experience all emotions and don’t suppress them.