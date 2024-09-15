My Kid Frightened Her Therapist, and the Doctor Revealed an Awful Truth

A reader recently sent us a letter detailing the ongoing drama surrounding her 6-year-old daughter, Lily. In her message, she described how Lily’s behavior led to the abrupt end of her therapy sessions and the unsettling discoveries that followed.

The next day, Lily’s school reported another meltdown where she screamed at a teacher, prompting the counselor to recommend more intensive therapy. Concerned, her parent contacted Lily’s former preschool teacher, Mrs. Morgan, who revealed Lily had talked about an imaginary friend named Emma. That night, the parent discovered a crayon drawing under Lily’s bed showing two girls—one labeled Lily, the other “Emma,” with Emma’s face crossed out in red scribbles.

Now, the parent is terrified, wondering if this is just a phase or something more serious. With a psychiatrist appointment coming up, they feel lost and are seeking advice from others who might have faced similar situations.

Emotional and behavioral signs of mental health problems in children.

Here are signs of mental health issues in children. If these symptoms persist for more than a few weeks, it's crucial to discuss them with your child and seek professional help. Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities

Frequent tantrums or aggressive behavior

Persistent sadness or excessive crying

Excessive worry or fear

Avoidance of social situations or intense separation anxiety

Regression to earlier behaviors, like thumb-sucking or bed-wetting

Inability to focus, restlessness, or hyperactivity

Physical signs

Trouble sleeping or excessive sleep

Difficulty getting up or changes in eating habits

Significant weight loss or gain

Unexplained physical pains, such as headaches or stomachaches

School and social signs

Decline in academic performance

Difficulty socializing or reluctance to go to school

Withdrawal from friends and activities

What to do in this situation.

If your child’s mood or behavior changes persist for more than a few weeks and are causing distress, affecting relationships, or hindering daily activities, it’s crucial to seek professional help promptly. Consider these support options: Your child’s preschool or school teacher, or a school counselor

Your child’s GP or pediatrician

A psychologist specializing in children and families

A mental health social worker

Your local children’s health or community health center

Local mental health services