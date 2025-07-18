I Wanted to Surprise My Husband on His Business Trip. I Wasn’t Shocked at What I Discovered

I had always trusted Aaron. After nearly seven years of marriage, I thought I knew him, his quirks, his habits, even the way he drank his coffee. We had our ups and downs like any couple, but overall, I considered our life together stable. We had a little house in the suburbs, two cars, and a quiet life.

He told me he had a conference in Chicago. “Three days,” he said, packing his navy blazer and that checked shirt I once bought him. “Some networking dinners too,” he added, tossing in a pair of polished shoes. I didn’t think much of it. Business trips had become more common over the past year, but I chalked it up to his recent promotion.