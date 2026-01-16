I Refused to Knit My Coworker a Free Blanket, and Now HR Is Involved

Hey, Bright Side,

I knit at work during breaks and quiet moments to help pay for my mom’s medical bills. It is not a hobby project or a cute pastime. It is survival.

My coworker Sarah noticed and casually asked if I could make her a blanket. I explained politely that it takes about five months to finish one and the yarn alone costs around $200. I told her I simply could not do it for free.

She smiled, but it was cold. She said, “We’ll see about that...” And added something under her nose that sounded like, “I hope your mother dies before you finish that blanket.” What an odd thing to say!!

The next day, my boss called me into his office. My stomach dropped. I honestly thought I was about to be written up or fired.

He told me Sarah had complained that I was “running a business at work” and “refusing to be a team player.” I froze.

Then I calmly explained everything. The medical bills. The cost of materials. The fact that I never sell to coworkers and never knit on company time.

My boss went quiet. Then he asked one question that changed everything. “Did she ask you for free work?” When I said yes, his entire tone shifted. He told me I was not in trouble and that what Sarah did was inappropriate.

Later that day, HR sent out a reminder about pressuring coworkers for unpaid work and personal favors. Sarah has not spoken to me since.

So, Bright Side, what do you think? Did I go too far by telling the truth about Sarah?

Hermione