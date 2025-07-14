8 Things That Could Totally Save Your Life One Day

4. If the front of your car is hanging down, head toward the back.

Gently recline your seat and shift your weight toward the rear to keep the car balanced. Slowly crawl into the back seat, staying low and steady. Once you’re there, carefully open the back door and exit.

5. Open all windows and unlock the doors.

Creating multiple exit points gives everyone a better chance of escaping quickly and safely — especially if the car shifts or doors jam. Make sure all passengers can get out at once, if needed.

6. Have kids in the car? Prioritize their safety.

Wait until at least one adult has safely exited the vehicle. Then, carefully pass infants or small children out through the nearest safe exit — ideally into the arms of someone already outside.