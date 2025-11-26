I Refused to Pay My Sick Brother’s Medical Bills, My Parents Punished Me in the Worst Way

My brother got really sick recently. Not because of bad luck, but because he never listened to anyone. He stayed out late, ate junk food all the time, barely slept, and acted like nothing could ever happen to him. And now the medical bills are through the roof.

My mom came over crying and begging.

She said, “Please help, we have nothing left. He’s your brother.”

I love my family, but I just couldn’t do it anymore. I told her, “I’m done cleaning up your messes. I need to think about my own life now. He needs a reality check, life is not a cakewalk.”